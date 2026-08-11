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Your next phone may never feel this affordable again, with Amazon Great Freedom Sale underway

Smartphone prices face pressure as memory costs rise. These Amazon Great Freedom Sale picks could make sense if you are upgrading now.

Updated11 Aug 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Five smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Nothing Phone 3, stand out amid price uncertainty.
Five smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Nothing Phone 3, stand out amid price uncertainty.(Aishwarya Panda)

By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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Smartphone prices have been under pressure lately, and memory chips are a major reason. The growing demand for AI has pushed up the cost of memory chips, which could eventually make phones more expensive. That makes the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 worth considering, even though the discounts are not particularly steep this time. If you already need a new phone, waiting for a much bigger price cut may not be the best move, especially if higher component costs start to feed through to retail prices. In this list, we have picked smartphones across different price ranges that are worth considering at their current prices. The idea is simple: if you have been planning an upgrade, buying now could save you from paying more later.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (Awesome Midnight Blue, 8GB, 128GB) | Segment Most Complete Triple Camera | AI Editing | 4nm Processor | sAMOLED Display| Gorilla Glass Victus+| 5 Gen OS UpgradesView Details...

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REDMI Turbo 5 (8GB + 256GB) Nitro Blue | Dimensity 8500 Ultra | Mega 7540mAh Battery | 100W HyperCharge | Compact 16.75cm(6.59) 120Hz AMOLED Screen | 50MP Sony OIS CameraView Details...

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Nothing Phone (3), White (16GB, 512GB) | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera | 1.5K+ 120Hz AMOLED Flexible LTPS DisplayView Details...

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OnePlus 13s | Snapdragon® 8 Elite | Smarter with OnePlus AI | Lifetime Display Warranty | 12GB+256GB | Green SilkView Details...

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Samsung Galaxy S25 5G (ICY Blue, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor | 50MP + 10MP + 12MP Triple Camera | 12MP Front Camera | 6.2" Full HD+ Display | 4000mAh BatteryView Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is currently priced at 31,999, and an eligible bank offer can reduce its effective cost to a new low. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get up to 1,599 cashback, while select credit cards offer up to 2,153.72 in No Cost EMI savings. Despite being a year old, the A56 remains a strong choice, thanks to Samsung’s five-year software update promise. It is also one of the few phones under 35,000 to offer a triple-camera setup, adding to its appeal.

Specifications

Display
6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Exynos 1580
RAM & Storage
Up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Cameras
50MP primary with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro; 12MP front camera
Battery
5,000mAh with 45W Super Fast Charging
IP Rating
IP67 dust and water resistance
Software
Android 15 with One UI 7, up to 6 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates

Reasons to buy

...

Bright 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

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Triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and OIS

...

Six generations of Android and One UI upgrades

Reason to avoid

...

No telephoto camera for optical zoom

...

45W charging is slower than some rivals

...

No microSD card slot for expandable storage

2. REDMI Turbo 5 (8GB + 256GB) Asphalt Black | Dimensity 8500 Ultra | Mega 7540mAh Battery | 100W HyperCharge | Compact 16.75cm(6.59) 120Hz AMOLED Screen | 50MP Sony OIS Camera

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Redmi Turbo 5 is one of the most complete smartphones you can buy under 40,000, especially if performance is your priority. It packs the powerful Dimensity 8500 Ultra, a 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a large 7,540mAh battery and 100W charging. At 37,998, the 1,000 coupon brings the price down to 36,998 before other eligible offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% for others. Exchange offers can further reduce the upfront cost by up to 36,050.

Specifications

Display
6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
RAM & Storage
Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB UFS 4.1 storage
Cameras
50MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide; 20MP front camera
Battery
7,540mAh with 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse charging
IP Rating
IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K
Software
Xiaomi HyperOS 3, 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates

Reasons to buy

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Excellent performance for gaming and demanding apps

...

Huge 7,540mAh battery with fast 100W charging

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Bright 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Reason to avoid

...

Ultra-wide camera is less capable than the main camera

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No telephoto camera for optical zoom

The Nothing Phone (3) feels far more compelling at its current price than at launch. Priced at 50,999, it offers a flagship-like experience with a distinctive design, triple 50MP cameras and strong Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performance. The deal becomes even more attractive with a 1,250 instant discount from HDFC Bank, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% for others. Buyers can also save up to 38,050 with an exchange, making this premium-looking smartphone considerably easier to justify than at launch.

Specifications

Display
6.67-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
RAM & Storage
16GB RAM + 512GB storage
Cameras
50MP primary with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope with OIS and 3x optical zoom; 50MP front camera
Battery
5,500mAh with 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging
IP Rating
IP68 dust and water resistance
Software
Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, with five Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates

Reasons to buy

...

Triple 50MP cameras, including a 3x periscope camera

...

Premium design that stands out from the competition

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Powerful performance with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Reason to avoid

...

Camera processing can vary across different shooting conditions

The OnePlus 13s is a pocket rocket built for buyers who want flagship performance without the bulk. Its compact design houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while a capable vapour chamber helps manage heat during demanding workloads and gaming. The 5,850mAh battery can comfortably last a full day with moderate use, while 80W charging gets you back up quickly. At 51,999, eligible bank offers can further bring its price down to its lowest-ever level, with 5% cashback on Amazon Pay for Prime members and 3% for others. Exchange benefits can provide up to 38,050 off.

Specifications

Display
6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
RAM & Storage
12GB RAM + up to 512GB storage
Cameras
50MP primary with OIS + 50MP 2x telephoto; 32MP front camera
Battery
5,850mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC charging
IP Rating
IP65 dust and water resistance
Software
OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15

Reasons to buy

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Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite performance

...

Compact design with a bright 120Hz AMOLED display

...

Large battery with fast 80W charging

Reason to avoid

...

No ultra-wide camera

...

No wireless charging

...

No microSD card slot

The Samsung Galaxy S25 may be a year old, but its new price makes it a much stronger proposition in the flagship segment. At 59,999, this compact phone delivers a complete flagship experience without obvious compromises. You get the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, capable cameras and a bright 120Hz display, all in a pocket-friendly design. The deal becomes even more attractive with 5% cashback on Amazon Pay for ICICI Bank cardholders (Prime members) and 3% for others, while eligible buyers can save up to 3,564 with No Cost EMI. Exchange offers can further reduce the cost.

Specifications

Display
6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM & Storage
12GB RAM + up to 512GB storage
Cameras
50MP primary with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom; 12MP front camera
Battery
4,000mAh with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging
IP Rating
IP68 dust and water resistance
Software
Android 15 with One UI 7, with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates

Reasons to buy

...

Compact 6.2-inch design with a premium build

...

Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite performance

...

Versatile triple-camera setup with 3x telephoto

Reason to avoid

...

4,000mAh battery is smaller than most rivals

...

25W wired charging is relatively slow

...

No microSD card slot

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: What to Know Before Buying a Smartphone

1. When did the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 start?
The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started on August 7 at midnight in India, with discounts across smartphones, electronics and other categories.

2. Are smartphones available at discounted prices during the sale?
Yes. Amazon is offering deals across budget, mid-range, and flagship smartphones, with some models receiving significant price cuts, along with additional bank offers and other benefits.

3. Can bank offers reduce smartphone prices further?
Yes. Eligible bank offers can be applied to the listed sale price, depending on the phone, card, and transaction type. Check the product page for the exact offer before purchasing.

4. Are No Cost EMI options available on smartphones?
Yes. Selected smartphones offer No Cost EMI, although eligibility, tenure, and total interest savings vary by card, bank, and product.

5. Should you compare the effective price before buying a smartphone?
Yes. The listed sale price is only one part of the deal. Bank discounts, cashback, exchange benefits and EMI offers can change the final cost, so comparing the effective price is important before making a purchase.

How Do These Smartphones Stack Up?

Smartphone

Display

Battery

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A566.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz5,000mAh, 45W charging50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro; 12MP front
Redmi Turbo 56.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz7,540mAh, 100W charging50MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide; 20MP front
Nothing Phone (3)6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz5,150mAh, 65W wired + 15W wireless50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope; 50MP front
OnePlus 13s6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz5,850mAh, 80W charging50MP primary with OIS + 50MP 2x telephoto; 32MP front
Samsung Galaxy S256.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz4,000mAh, 25W wired + 15W wireless50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP 3x telephoto; 12MP front

Also Read:

These smartwatch deals are worth checking before the sale ends, with health and fitness features for everyday use

10 home and kitchen appliances deals to look for during Amazon Freedom Sale, from ACs to air fryers

Looking for room-shaking bass or all-day battery? These are the 6 best wireless speakers in India right now

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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Meet your Guide

Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more

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