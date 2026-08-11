Your next phone may never feel this affordable again, with Amazon Great Freedom Sale underway

Smartphone prices have been under pressure lately, and memory chips are a major reason. The growing demand for AI has pushed up the cost of memory chips, which could eventually make phones more expensive. That makes the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 worth considering, even though the discounts are not particularly steep this time. If you already need a new phone, waiting for a much bigger price cut may not be the best move, especially if higher component costs start to feed through to retail prices. In this list, we have picked smartphones across different price ranges that are worth considering at their current prices. The idea is simple: if you have been planning an upgrade, buying now could save you from paying more later.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Samsung Galaxy A56 is currently priced at ₹31,999, and an eligible bank offer can reduce its effective cost to a new low. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get up to ₹1,599 cashback, while select credit cards offer up to ₹2,153.72 in No Cost EMI savings. Despite being a year old, the A56 remains a strong choice, thanks to Samsung’s five-year software update promise. It is also one of the few phones under ₹35,000 to offer a triple-camera setup, adding to its appeal.
Bright 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and OIS
Six generations of Android and One UI upgrades
No telephoto camera for optical zoom
45W charging is slower than some rivals
No microSD card slot for expandable storage
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Redmi Turbo 5 is one of the most complete smartphones you can buy under ₹40,000, especially if performance is your priority. It packs the powerful Dimensity 8500 Ultra, a 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a large 7,540mAh battery and 100W charging. At ₹37,998, the ₹1,000 coupon brings the price down to ₹36,998 before other eligible offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% for others. Exchange offers can further reduce the upfront cost by up to ₹36,050.
Excellent performance for gaming and demanding apps
Huge 7,540mAh battery with fast 100W charging
Bright 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Ultra-wide camera is less capable than the main camera
No telephoto camera for optical zoom
The Nothing Phone (3) feels far more compelling at its current price than at launch. Priced at ₹50,999, it offers a flagship-like experience with a distinctive design, triple 50MP cameras and strong Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performance. The deal becomes even more attractive with a ₹1,250 instant discount from HDFC Bank, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% for others. Buyers can also save up to ₹38,050 with an exchange, making this premium-looking smartphone considerably easier to justify than at launch.
Triple 50MP cameras, including a 3x periscope camera
Premium design that stands out from the competition
Powerful performance with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Camera processing can vary across different shooting conditions
The OnePlus 13s is a pocket rocket built for buyers who want flagship performance without the bulk. Its compact design houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while a capable vapour chamber helps manage heat during demanding workloads and gaming. The 5,850mAh battery can comfortably last a full day with moderate use, while 80W charging gets you back up quickly. At ₹51,999, eligible bank offers can further bring its price down to its lowest-ever level, with 5% cashback on Amazon Pay for Prime members and 3% for others. Exchange benefits can provide up to ₹38,050 off.
Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite performance
Compact design with a bright 120Hz AMOLED display
Large battery with fast 80W charging
No ultra-wide camera
No wireless charging
No microSD card slot
The Samsung Galaxy S25 may be a year old, but its new price makes it a much stronger proposition in the flagship segment. At ₹59,999, this compact phone delivers a complete flagship experience without obvious compromises. You get the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, capable cameras and a bright 120Hz display, all in a pocket-friendly design. The deal becomes even more attractive with 5% cashback on Amazon Pay for ICICI Bank cardholders (Prime members) and 3% for others, while eligible buyers can save up to ₹3,564 with No Cost EMI. Exchange offers can further reduce the cost.
Compact 6.2-inch design with a premium build
Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite performance
Versatile triple-camera setup with 3x telephoto
4,000mAh battery is smaller than most rivals
25W wired charging is relatively slow
No microSD card slot
1. When did the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 start?
The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started on August 7 at midnight in India, with discounts across smartphones, electronics and other categories.
2. Are smartphones available at discounted prices during the sale?
Yes. Amazon is offering deals across budget, mid-range, and flagship smartphones, with some models receiving significant price cuts, along with additional bank offers and other benefits.
3. Can bank offers reduce smartphone prices further?
Yes. Eligible bank offers can be applied to the listed sale price, depending on the phone, card, and transaction type. Check the product page for the exact offer before purchasing.
4. Are No Cost EMI options available on smartphones?
Yes. Selected smartphones offer No Cost EMI, although eligibility, tenure, and total interest savings vary by card, bank, and product.
5. Should you compare the effective price before buying a smartphone?
Yes. The listed sale price is only one part of the deal. Bank discounts, cashback, exchange benefits and EMI offers can change the final cost, so comparing the effective price is important before making a purchase.
Smartphone
Display
Battery
Cameras
|Samsung Galaxy A56
|6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|5,000mAh, 45W charging
|50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro; 12MP front
|Redmi Turbo 5
|6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
|7,540mAh, 100W charging
|50MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide; 20MP front
|Nothing Phone (3)
|6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
|5,150mAh, 65W wired + 15W wireless
|50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope; 50MP front
|OnePlus 13s
|6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
|5,850mAh, 80W charging
|50MP primary with OIS + 50MP 2x telephoto; 32MP front
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
|4,000mAh, 25W wired + 15W wireless
|50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP 3x telephoto; 12MP front
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