Subscribe

Your OFR might be begging for a service: Spot the red flags before Winter bites

Learn the key signs your OFR needs a service before winter arrives. Spot slow heating, odd smells, leaks, and performance dips to keep your home warm and safe.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Updated20 Nov 2025, 06:27 PM IST

You may be interested in

49% OFF

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

  • Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater
  • 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater
  • ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

₹7099

₹13999

Get This

40% OFF

Havells 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | 2 Year Warranty – Black

  • Havells 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | 2 Year Warranty – Black

₹9999

₹16799

Get This

34% OFF

Bajaj Majesty RH 13F Plus 2500 Watts 13 Fins Oil Filled Room Heater | ISI Approved | DuraProtek | Temperature Control | Auto Thermal Cut-Out | 2 Yr Warranty 【Black/Golden】

  • Bajaj Majesty RH 13F Plus 2500 Watts 13 Fins Oil Filled Room Heater | ISI Approved | DuraProtek | Temperature Control | Auto Thermal Cut-Out | 2 Yr Warranty 【Black/Golden】

₹12949

₹19599

Get This

34% OFF

Havells 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | 2 Year Warranty – Black

  • Havells 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | 2 Year Warranty – Black

₹12499

₹18899

Get This

33% OFF

Havells 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | 2 Year Warranty – Black

  • Havells 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | 2 Year Warranty – Black

₹14990

₹22225

Get This

Your OFR might need a service. Here are the signs.
Your OFR might need a service. Here are the signs.

Oil Filled Radiators have a reputation for being trustworthy winter companions. They warm rooms gently, stay silent, and keep the chill under control for hours. Many people think they never need attention, yet a neglected OFR can lose efficiency, waste power, or even cause safety risks. An annual service is easy to ignore, although it makes a real difference in performance and peace of mind. A quick check today can save a very cold morning tomorrow.

You may be interested in

37% OFF

Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

  • Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

₹13240

₹21015

Get This

36% OFF

Havells 11 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

  • Havells 11 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

₹12115

₹18845

Get This

40% OFF

Orient Electric Comforter collection 13 fin oil filled radiator | Advanced S-shaped Fins |2900W power| with PTC fan heater| 3 heat settings | 2 years warranty by Orient

  • Orient Electric Comforter collection 13 fin oil filled radiator | Advanced S-shaped Fins |2900W power| with PTC fan heater| 3 heat settings | 2 years warranty by Orient

₹9849

₹16490

Get This

24% OFF

Havells Hestio 15 Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

  • Havells Hestio 15 Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

₹17499

₹22895

Get This

52% OFF

Usha 4309 FSE Oil Filled Radiator 9 Fin Room Heater | Energy Efficient PTC Fan Heater with Remote, Digital Touch Panel & Eco Mode | 1–24 Hr Timer | White

  • Usha 4309 FSE Oil Filled Radiator 9 Fin Room Heater | Energy Efficient PTC Fan Heater with Remote
  • Digital Touch Panel & Eco Mode | 1–24 Hr Timer | White

₹9480

₹19890

Get This

Sign 1: It’s taking way longer to heat up

If your OFR used to heat the room before a cup of tea cooled down and now drags its feet, something is off. Slow warming points to dust-packed fins, a tired thermostat, or sediment forming inside the unit. These issues force the heater to work harder for the same result. A timely service restores the smooth, steady warmth you expect during winter.

Sign 2: Unusual noises or odours

A healthy OFR runs quietly. Strange clicking or rattling sounds tell you that parts may have shifted or loosened. A burning smell is even more worrying because dirt might be trapped in the fins or an electrical fault could be brewing. Any odd noise or scent deserves attention. It is better to address the problem early instead of waiting for something dramatic.

Advertisement

Sign 3: Inconsistent or weak heating

If part of the room feels warm and part of it feels like a freezer, your heater is struggling. Some fins staying cold or the unit cycling on and off in a confused rhythm often signals a failing thermostat or blocked air channels. Dust, clogged components, or a weak internal fan can also cause uneven heating. A service helps the heater regain its natural balance.

Sign 4: Visible damage or leaks

Oil spots under the OFR need immediate action. Any leak means the internal seal has failed or the casing has developed damage. The heater must be switched off at once. Corrosion, dents, or cracks also need a professional to inspect the body. Oil leakage is not repairable by DIY methods, so quick expert help is essential.

Advertisement

Sign 5: Heater runs nonstop or shuts off abruptly

A heater that refuses to switch off raises a safety red flag. A heater that dies suddenly during operation is equally concerning. These patterns point to issues in the thermostat, fuse, or wiring. Double check the controls and the power outlet. If the behaviour continues, call a technician without delay.

Pro tips: DIY and when to call for help

Dust the fins regularly and keep the front grille free from clutter. Never ignore burning smells or warning lights. An annual checkup before winter keeps the unit dependable throughout the season. Avoid opening the heater or attempting to refill oil because this requires specialised equipment. Safe heaters last longer and make cold weather far more enjoyable.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesYour OFR might be begging for a service: Spot the red flags before Winter bites
Read Next Story