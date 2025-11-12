Your phone may host more germs than a toilet seat: Why you should upgrade your cleaning routine

Curious how clean your smartphone really is? Ever wondered if a quick swipe removes anything more than a smudge? What about the dust hiding in your laptop's keyboard or that greasy touchpad after lunch on the go? Sometimes device care seems cosmetic, but studies reveal it’s a bigger deal than you think.

Device hygiene Research from the University of Arizona found mobile phone surfaces can hold ten times more germs than a toilet seat, providing clear proof these common gadgets harbour bacteria that survive on our hands, screens, and keyboards.The average smartphone carries far more potentially harmful bacteria than a public toilet handle, including E. coli and MRSA. What should you do? A routine wipe with device-safe microfibre cloth or disinfectant will clear away visible marks while reducing the risk of spreading germs and allergens especially in shared environments where tech passes from one user to another.​

Keyboards and touchscreens aren’t clean just because they look that way. The build-up of bacteria and allergens can lead to eye strain and mild infections that have the potential to impact your work and leisure. What should you do? For starters, following manufacturers’ cleaning guidelines as a starting point is a good idea, considering that regular and gentle cleaning is shown to keep most surfaces safe. Microfibre cloths and screen-safe cleaning fluids work best while heavy detergents should be avoided.

Performance and longevity In India’s cities, seasonal dust and pollution challenge tech performance in surprising ways. For instance, dust accumulation can cause a drop in device efficiency with just minor dust deposits while denser layers can cause power losses and affect cooling vents and speakers without warning. It wouldn’t be too surprising for service centres to routinely find substantial dust deposits in neglected devices. This is terrible for your device health as it can cause overheating, lagging, and preventable damage. That’s why keeping laptops, tablets, and phones clean is vital to avoiding repairs and extending lifespan.​

For those who snack at their desk or move between locations, the practical advice is straightforward. Regular cleaning prevents performance hiccups, keeps the cameras sharp for clearer photos, and makes screens easier on the eyes. The best routine means gentle cloths, screen-safe sprays, and periodic checks for grime in hard-to-reach spots.