Your PS5 can push 4K at 120Hz, but your TV needs to keep pace. These 5 options are built around that expectation

Choosing a TV for the PS5 involves more than picking a large 4K screen, as the panel’s actual refresh rate can make a noticeable difference in fast-moving gameplay. A native 120Hz or 144Hz panel is preferable to an inflated “effective” refresh rate achieved through motion processing.

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DLG, or Dual Line Gate, also warrants attention, as it can enable higher refresh rates without delivering native 4K resolution at those rates. This matters because the PS5 supports 4K gaming at up to 120Hz, along with VRR and ALLM on compatible TVs.

Beyond refresh rates, HDR, contrast, screen size and sound can also influence the gaming experience. With these factors in mind, this list brings together five TVs featuring QLED, Mini-LED and OLED display technologies, offering different approaches to a PS5 gaming setup.

The Toshiba Z570RP pairs a 55-inch 4K QLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals in fast-moving scenes. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ enhance picture quality, while the REGZA Engine ZRi provides additional processing. Dolby Atmos audio and voice control round out the everyday viewing experience.

Specifications DISPLAY 55-inch QLED display with 3840 × 2160 4K resolution. REFRESH RATE 120Hz native, up to 144Hz for high-frame-rate content. PROCESSOR REGZA Engine ZRi. OPERATING SYSTEM VIDAA TV. AUDIO 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos. CONNECTIVITY 2× HDMI 2.1, 1× HDMI 2.0, 2× USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet. Reason to buy 4K QLED display with vivid colours. Up to 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming. Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. Reason to avoid 24W audio output may feel limited. VIDAA offers fewer apps than Google TV.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the Toshiba TV for its picture quality, vibrant colours, sound and value. Some PS5 owners particularly appreciate its smooth 120Hz gaming performance. However, installation delays and occasional concerns about brightness or overall performance have also been reported.

Why should you consider buying this TV? Consider this TV if you want a 55-inch QLED screen that delivers movies, sports and gaming without the premium OLED price. Its 4K resolution, HDR support, VRR, Game Mode Pro and high refresh rate make it particularly appealing for PS5 gaming.

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The Lumio Vision 9 uses QD-MiniLED technology to deliver deeper blacks, brighter highlights and richer colours on its 55-inch 4K screen. Its 144Hz refresh rate keeps fast-moving games smooth, while Google TV makes streaming simple. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos round out the experience for movies and gaming.

Specifications DISPLAY 55-inch QD-MiniLED display with 3840 × 2160 4K resolution. REFRESH RATE 144Hz native at 4K, up to 240Hz at 1080p. PROCESSOR MediaTek Pentonic 700 processor. OPERATING SYSTEM Google TV based on Android 14. AUDIO 50W hexa-driver speakers with dual subwoofers and Dolby Atmos. CONNECTIVITY 3× HDMI 2.1, 3× USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet. Reason to buy 4K QD-MiniLED display with local dimming. Native 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming. Google TV with Dolby Vision support. Reason to avoid Dark scenes can lose some fine detail. HDR picture may need some manual tuning. Audio can distort at higher volume levels.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the Vision 9 for its picture quality, sound, fast interface and gaming performance. Reviews highlight smooth PS5 gameplay and the 144Hz panel, though some users have reported display issues. Overall, feedback is positive, with value and performance cited as recurring strengths.

Why should you consider buying this TV? Consider the Vision 9 if gaming is a priority and you also want a TV that handles movies and streaming well. Its QD-MiniLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision and Google TV make it a versatile choice for PS5 users.

The TCL Q6C combines a 55-inch QD-Mini LED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making fast-moving games look smoother. Its local dimming improves contrast, while Quantum Dot technology delivers richer colours. Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Onkyo audio also make it suitable for movies, sports, and everyday entertainment.

Specifications DISPLAY 55-inch QD-Mini LED display with 3840 × 2160 4K resolution. REFRESH RATE 144Hz. PROCESSOR AiPQ Pro processor. OPERATING SYSTEM Google TV. AUDIO 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel sound system. CONNECTIVITY HDMI 2.1, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ethernet. Reason to buy 4K QD-Mini LED display with up to 512+ dimming zones. 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming. 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system. Reason to avoid Picture quality can require some adjustment. Installation experiences have been inconsistent. Premium features come at a higher price.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise Q6C for its picture quality, colours, brightness, sound and smooth Google TV experience. Gaming performance also receives positive feedback, particularly for PS5 use. However, some buyers have reported disappointing installation experiences and occasional concerns about after-sales service.

Why should you consider buying this TV? Consider the Q6C if you want a TV that can handle both PS5 gaming and everyday entertainment. Its QD-Mini LED display, 144Hz refresh rate, local dimming, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1 and Onkyo audio make it a well-rounded option for gaming.

The Hisense E8S pairs a huge 75-inch 4K MiniLED screen with a native 144Hz refresh rate, making fast-moving games look smoother. Its MiniLED backlighting improves contrast, while Dolby Vision IQ adds depth to supported content. A built-in subwoofer also gives movies and games a fuller sound.

Specifications DISPLAY 75-inch ULED MiniLED display with 3840 × 2160 4K resolution. REFRESH RATE 144Hz native with VRR support. PROCESSOR Hi-View AI Engine. OPERATING SYSTEM VIDAA Smart OS. AUDIO 61W speakers with built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos. CONNECTIVITY 4× HDMI 2.1, 2× USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet. Reason to buy 75-inch MiniLED display with strong contrast. Native 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming. Built-in subwoofer adds deeper bass. Reason to avoid Large size needs considerable room. VIDAA has a smaller app selection than Google TV. Heavy and difficult to move or install.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon feedback is largely positive about the E8S's sharp picture, vibrant colours, HDR performance and sound. Buyers also appreciate its large screen and gaming capabilities. However, some reviews raise concerns about the availability of apps and Hisense's after-sales service.

Why should you consider buying this TV? Consider the E8S if you want a very large screen without sacrificing gaming-focused features. Its 4K MiniLED panel, native 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Gaming, and built-in subwoofer make it well-suited to immersive PS5 gaming.

The LG C5 pairs a 65-inch OLED display with a native 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth motion and deep blacks. Its high contrast makes games feel more immersive, while Dolby Vision enhances supported content. Dolby Atmos delivers fuller sound, making the TV equally suited to PS5 gaming and movies.

Specifications DISPLAY 65-inch 4K OLED display with 3840 × 2160 resolution. REFRESH RATE 120Hz native, up to 144Hz with VRR. PROCESSOR α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8. OPERATING SYSTEM webOS 25. AUDIO 40W 2.2-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos. CONNECTIVITY 4× HDMI 2.1, 3× USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet. Reason to buy OLED panel delivers deep blacks and strong contrast. 144Hz VRR support for smoother gaming. Four HDMI 2.1 ports support PS5-friendly features. Reason to avoid OLED panels can be susceptible to permanent image retention. 40W audio may benefit from a soundbar. Premium pricing makes it a substantial investment.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Available buyer feedback is largely positive, with the C5 praised for its picture quality, OLED contrast, gaming performance and overall viewing experience. Some users have reported issues with installation support, so the ownership experience may depend partly on after-sales service.

Why should you consider buying this TV? Consider the C5 if picture quality and gaming responsiveness matter more than simply having the biggest screen. Its OLED panel, 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms response time, HDMI 2.1 connectivity and Dolby Vision gaming support make it particularly compelling for PS5 gaming.

Q1. What refresh rate should I look for in a TV for PS5? A native 120Hz panel is sufficient to take advantage of the PS5’s 4K 120Hz capability. Higher advertised figures are not essential for the PS5, so check the TV’s native refresh rate rather than relying on boosted or motion-enhanced numbers.

Q2. Which gaming features matter most when choosing a PS5 TV? Prioritise HDMI 2.1, VRR and ALLM, alongside a native 120Hz refresh rate. VRR helps reduce screen tearing, while ALLM automatically switches the TV to a lower-latency mode when you start gaming.

How Do These TVs Stack Up?

Product Display Refresh Rate Connectivity Toshiba 55Z570RP 55-inch 4K QLED 120Hz native, up to 144Hz HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Lumio Vision 9 2026 55-inch 4K QD-MiniLED 144Hz native 3× HDMI 2.1, 3× USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet TCL 55Q6C 55-inch 4K QD-MiniLED 144Hz native HDMI 2.1, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Hisense 75E8S 75-inch 4K ULED MiniLED 144Hz native 4× HDMI, 2× USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet LG C5 OLED65C56LA 65-inch 4K OLED 120Hz native, VRR up to 144Hz 4× HDMI 2.1, 3× USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet

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