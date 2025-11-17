Your robot vacuum can do more than clean: Here’s how people are using them creatively

Robot vacuums entered our homes as quiet helpers, rolling around to tackle dust while we got on with our day. But as people grow more familiar with having a small, self-driving machine navigating their living rooms, something interesting is happening. Homeowners are finding new, often unconventional ways to put robotic vacuum cleaners to work.

Frans Tollenaar, CEO of robotics firm Teqram, says this shift is natural. “Once people understand that a robot vacuum isn’t just a cleaner but a mobile robot with sensors and spatial awareness, curiosity takes over,” he explains. And that curiosity has led to three increasingly common, and surprisingly practical, alternative uses.

Let it help you find lost items If you’ve ever dropped something behind a cabinet or lost a remote in the space beneath the sofa, you know the irritation of crawling around on hands and knees. Now, some users are sending in their robot vacuums as little “ground scouts.”

By attaching a lightweight tray, clip-on basket or even nothing at all, the robot can glide underneath furniture you can’t reach. Its sensors help it gently weave around obstacles and illuminate corners you’d never normally check. Parents say it’s especially handy for tracking rogue toys, hair ties and socks that mysteriously disappear during busy mornings.

For homes with pets or toddlers, this quick search method has become an unlikely time-saver, and a small reminder that these machines can navigate clutter far better than we typically expect.

Use it to check on pets Several new robot vacuum models come equipped with front-facing cameras originally meant for navigation. Owners, however, are repurposing them as roaming monitors. Instead of pulling up footage from a static camera mounted on a wall, people are opening their vacuum apps to check where the dog wandered off or what the cat knocked down this time.

A robot hugging the floor offers an entirely different view of the home, which some pet owners say helps them actually understand what their animals get up to when no one’s watching. And when they switch back to cleaning mode, these same models still pick up hair and dander, making them useful on both fronts.

Turn it into a moving light source This trend is more playful, but it’s catching on. People are placing small LED lamps or mood lights on top of their robot vacuums. A slow-moving glow that wanders through hallways, softens dark corners and creates an unexpectedly calming atmosphere in the evening.