Your router is the real privacy risk at home! Here’s how it collects data and how you can stop it

Staying private online gets harder every year. People keep upgrading their passwords, installing VPNs, and regularly checking their devices for threats. But one part of online security often gets ignored - the Wi-Fi router. Because the router sits in the centre of all your internet activity, it has access to everything that passes through it.

A detailed CNET review recently examined more than 30,000 words of privacy policies from seven major brands, Arris, TP-Link, Eero, D-Link, Asus, Google Nest, and Netgear and spoke to their representatives. Most router companies collect some kind of user data, and their privacy rules are so long and confusing that the average person can’t easily understand what’s happening behind the scenes.

In 2024, router privacy became a national conversation after reports suggested that U.S. agencies were considering a ban on TP-Link due to concerns about possible data access by foreign governments. While no ban actually happened, the incident highlighted how complex and sensitive router privacy really is.

Are routers actually spying? The reality is messy According to CNET’s findings, almost every brand collects certain details about its users. This may include personal information, technical data, device performance, or usage patterns. Router makers often say they use this information for maintenance, improving their services, or diagnosing issues. But many also admitted to using parts of it for marketing, sometimes with outside partners. Exactly how much data gets shared and with whom is rarely clear.

When it comes to browsing history, the picture improves slightly. Google says it does not collect users’ browsing data through its routers. Asus and Eero also denied tracking internet histories. Netgear and TP-Link said they only collect browsing activity if you enable features like parental controls. CommScope, which makes Surfboard routers, claims it has no access to users’ web activity at all. Some companies also track users on their websites with cookies, but it’s hard to know exactly which brands go how far.

How can you protect your privacy The biggest challenge is that every company handles data control differently. Some brands, such as Asus and Motorola (managed by Minim), let users turn off certain types of data collection directly from the router’s settings. Google Nest offers a similar option in its app under Privacy Settings. Others, however, make things harder, you may need to send an email, fill out a request form, or visit a special webpage to opt out.

You should also be aware of router logs, which store a record of network activity. These logs aren’t designed for spying, but they can reveal your browsing details to anyone with access, including hackers. Fortunately, logs can be viewed and cleared through the router’s admin dashboard.