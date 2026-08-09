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Your running journey deserves more than applause. These smartwatches help measure your progress

The miles you run matter, but so does what they reveal. These smartwatches help turn every run into measurable progress.

Published9 Aug 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Choose a running watch based on your routine, from basic tracking to advanced training insights.
Choose a running watch based on your routine, from basic tracking to advanced training insights.(Pexels)

By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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Running is a simple way to stay active, but the right smartwatch can make each session more useful. Rather than simply counting steps and calories, a good running watch can track your pace, distance, heart rate, workout time, and recovery. Some also include built-in GPS for route tracking, sleep monitoring, and enough battery life to stay useful between runs. What you need from the watch will depend on how you run. If you jog a few times a week, basic workout tracking may be enough. For regular runners, more detailed training data and accurate GPS can make a bigger difference over time. With the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 underway, you can pick from the models featured here at attractive discounted prices. That makes it easier to find a watch that suits your running routine without stretching your budget.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, StoneView Details...

₹8,999

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Huawei Band 11 Health & Fitness Tracker, Enhanced Sleep Tracking, All-Day Health Monitoring, Ultra-Slim & Comfort Wear, iOS & Android Compatible, Smart Watch. (Black)View Details...

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Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details...

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Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Rugged GPS Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Solar Charging and Ultratough Design Features, GraphiteView Details...

₹31,990

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Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/LView Details...

₹42,999

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Amazfit Bip 6 is a well-rounded smartwatch for runners seeking reliable tracking without the flagship price tag. It features a bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS, detailed workout tracking, and up to 14 days of battery life. Its lightweight design also makes it comfortable for everyday wear, not just during running sessions.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 14 days
DISPLAY
1.97-inch AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits)
CHIPSET
Amazfit proprietary platform
GPS
Built-in 5-system GNSS
SOFTWARE
Zepp OS with Zepp App
DURABILITY
5ATM water resistance

Reasons to buy

...

Bright AMOLED display

...

Accurate GPS tracking

...

Excellent battery life

Reason to avoid

...

No app ecosystem like Wear OS

...

No wireless charging

...

Limited smart features compared to flagship watches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Bip 6 for its bright display, long-lasting battery life, reliable GPS, and comfortable fit. Its fitness-tracking features also receive positive feedback. However, some users would prefer a wider selection of apps and more advanced smartwatch features.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Amazfit Bip 6 is a sensible choice for runners who want reliable fitness tracking without spending heavily on a premium smartwatch. Its accurate GPS, long battery life, bright AMOLED screen, and comfortable design cover the essentials for regular runs while remaining useful throughout the day.

2. Huawei Band 11 Health & Fitness Tracker, Enhanced Sleep Tracking, All-Day Health Monitoring, Ultra-Slim & Comfort Wear, iOS & Android Compatible, Smart Watch. (Black)

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The Huawei Band 11 is a straightforward fitness band for runners who mainly need the basics. Its slim design keeps it light on the wrist, while the AMOLED display makes workout information easy to read outdoors. With 100-plus workout modes, heart-rate and SpO2 tracking, and up to 14 days of battery life, it covers everyday fitness needs without the complexity of a full-fledged smartwatch.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 14 days
Display
1.62-inch AMOLED
Chipset
Huawei proprietary chipset
GPS
Connected GPS
Software
Huawei HarmonyOS / Huawei Health
Durability
5ATM water resistance

Reasons to buy

...

Bright 1.62-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,500 nits of brightness remains visible outdoors.

...

Comprehensive fitness and health tracking includes 100 workout modes, HRV, TruSleep, heart rate, and SpO2 monitoring.

...

Slim 17g design and up to 14-day battery life make it comfortable for all-day wear.

Reason to avoid

...

No Bluetooth calling or built-in speaker for taking calls from your wrist.

...

Requires the Huawei Health app to access its full feature set.

...

Some advanced health features may vary by region.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Huawei Band 11 for its lightweight design, bright AMOLED display, accurate fitness tracking, and long-lasting battery life. Its range of workout modes also makes it suitable for regular exercise. However, some Android users may find setting up the Huawei Health app less convenient.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Huawei Band 11 is a good fit for runners seeking a lightweight tracker with useful training and health features. Its 100-plus workout modes, heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring, bright display, and up to 14-day battery life cover the essentials without adding unnecessary bulk.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is built for runners who want more than basic workout tracking. Its dual-frequency GPS delivers accurate route tracking, while the 3nm processor keeps the watch responsive during workouts. You also get advanced health tracking, Wear OS, and a premium design that suits activities beyond running.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 40 hours
Display
Super AMOLED
Chipset
3nm Exynos W1000
GPS
Dual-frequency GPS
Software
Wear OS 6 (One UI Watch)
Durability
5ATM + IP68 + MIL-STD-810H

Reasons to buy

...

Advanced health tracking includes ECG, blood pressure, body composition, and vascular load monitoring.

...

Dual-frequency GPS delivers more accurate location tracking during outdoor activities.

...

3nm processor and Wear OS provide a fast, fluid smartwatch experience.

Reason to avoid

...

Many advanced health features work best with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

...

Battery life is shorter than many fitness-focused smartwatches.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Galaxy Watch8 for its smooth performance, premium build, bright display, and accurate fitness tracking. The health features are another highlight. However, some users feel the battery life could be better, and several advanced features work best with Samsung phones.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Galaxy Watch8 makes sense if you want a smartwatch that can handle serious running while remaining useful throughout the day. Its dual-frequency GPS, advanced health tracking, responsive performance, and Wear OS platform offer considerably more functionality than a basic fitness band.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is built for runners who prioritise training over smartwatch frills. Its rugged design, accurate GPS, detailed running metrics and excellent battery life make it a strong outdoor companion. Solar charging further extends endurance, making it particularly useful for runners who spend long hours outdoors.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 28 days / unlimited with solar
DISPLAY
0.9-inch monochrome, sunlight-visible transflective MIP
CHIPSET
Garmin proprietary platform
GPS
GPS, GLONASS and Galileo
SOFTWARE
Garmin Connect
DURABILITY
10ATM water resistance + thermal and shock resistance

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery life with solar charging

...

Accurate GPS and detailed running metrics

...

Rugged design suited to outdoor training

Reason to avoid

...

Monochrome display feels dated beside AMOLED watches

...

Limited smartwatch features compared with Apple and Samsung

...

Bulky design may not suit smaller wrists

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Instinct 2 Solar for its rugged build, accurate GPS, excellent battery life and fitness features. Its outdoor-focused design also receives praise. The monochrome display, however, feels less modern than the AMOLED screens found on competing smartwatches.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

Consider the Instinct 2 Solar if running and outdoor activities matter more than having a feature-packed smartwatch. It offers useful training tools, GPS tracking, recovery insights and impressive battery endurance. Solar charging is another advantage for runners who want fewer interruptions between charging sessions.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is the premium choice for runners who want more than workout tracking. It offers detailed running metrics, advanced health monitoring, an always-on OLED display, fast charging, and up to 24 hours of battery life. For iPhone users, it also serves as a polished everyday smartwatch without compromising on fitness features.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 24 hours
DISPLAY
Always-On Retina OLED, up to 2,000 nits
CHIPSET
Apple S10
GPS
Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou
SOFTWARE
watchOS
DURABILITY
50m water resistance + IP6X dust resistance

Reasons to buy

...

Accurate GPS and detailed running metrics

...

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

...

Bright display with fast charging

Reason to avoid

...

Shorter battery life than dedicated running watches

...

Requires an iPhone

...

Some advanced features are limited to the Apple ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the Apple Watch Series 11 for its smooth performance, premium design, bright display, and extensive health and fitness features. Its comfortable design also suits everyday wear. However, its relatively short battery life remains the biggest compromise compared with dedicated fitness watches.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Apple Watch Series 11 is best suited to runners who want their fitness tracker to double as a capable everyday smartwatch. It combines GPS and detailed workout tracking with health monitoring, notifications, apps, and fast charging. For iPhone users, it offers one of the most comprehensive smartwatch experiences available.

1. Which smartwatch is best for your running needs?

It depends on how seriously you run. For casual jogging, a lightweight fitness band with basic workout tracking may be sufficient. Regular runners should prioritise accurate GPS, heart-rate tracking, training data, and battery life. Dedicated running watches are better suited to longer or more structured training, whereas Apple and Samsung watches are better if you also want a full smartwatch experience.

2. What should you prioritise when buying a smartwatch for running?

Start with GPS accuracy, battery life, comfort, and running metrics rather than the number of smartwatch features. GPS is important for tracking distance and pace, while longer battery life is useful for frequent or extended runs. Also check whether the watch is compatible with your phone and supports the apps or training platform you already use.

How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?

Smartwatch

Display

GPS

Battery

Huawei Band 111.62-inch AMOLEDConnected GPSUp to 14 days
Amazfit Bip 61.97-inch AMOLEDBuilt-in GPSUp to 14 days
Samsung Galaxy Watch81.47-inch Super AMOLEDDual-frequency GPSUp to 40 hours
Apple Watch Series 11Always-On Retina OLEDBuilt-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDouUp to 24 hours
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar0.9-inch monochrome, sunlight-visible transflective MIP, 176 × 176 pixelsGPS, GLONASS, GalileoUp to 28 days in smartwatch mode; unlimited with solar; up to 30 hours GPS, or 48 hours with solar

Also Read:

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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and more TVs — which brand has the biggest price drop?

I compared best tablet deals: Find up to 47% off on top models during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesYour running journey deserves more than applause. These smartwatches help measure your progress
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FAQs
Amazon is offering discounts across its smartwatch range during the Great Freedom Sale, including budget fitness bands and premium models. Selected watches also come with additional bank offers, cashback and exchange benefits.
Yes. Eligible HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions offer an additional 10% instant discount during the sale. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also get 5% unlimited cashback, subject to applicable terms.
Yes. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI on selected products, allowing buyers to spread the payment without an additional interest cost. EMI eligibility and tenure vary by smartwatch and bank, so check the product page before placing the order.

Meet your Guide

Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more

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