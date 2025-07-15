Your smart TV is watching you even if it's off! 5 privacy fixes to stop it

Ever imagined what your smart TV would say if it could talk? One thing is certain – it would spill everything about your daily routine. From your late-night binges to how many times you’ve rewatched that comfort movie, your TV is logging it all, behind your back.

It's tracking what you watch, how long you watch, when you hit pause, which apps you open and even what you say within earshot of the screen.

Welcome to the hidden world of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), voice tracking and background data profiling.

What is your smart TV really tracking and how?

Most smart TVs today come with Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) enabled by default. This feature monitors everything that appears on your screen whether it’s live television, a YouTube video or content from a connected gaming console. That information is then sent back to manufacturers or third-party advertisers to create a detailed profile of your viewing habits.

In return, you're served “personalised” ads and recommendations and that too without fully realising the extent of the data being shared.

But it goes beyond just screen activity. Many smart TVs are equipped with always-on microphones that remain in standby mode, actively listening for voice commands. How are they a concern? These devices can misinterpret background conversations and begin recording unintentionally. In some cases, those audio snippets may be stored on cloud servers to “improve” voice recognition.

And if your TV includes a built-in camera, that adds yet another layer of intrusion, one that gives a literal view into your personal space. Unless manually disabled or covered, it remains an open channel in your living room.

How to disable smart TV tracking and maintain privacy Turn off ACR and content recommendations

ACR is the primary data collection tool on most smart TVs. To disable this, look for the option under Settings > General > System or Privacy. Disable any features labelled “Live Plus,” “Viewing Information Services,” or “Content Recommendations.”

Please note that steps may vary by brand.

Disable voice assistant and microphone access

If you rarely use voice commands, it’s best to switch off the microphone feature entirely. On most TVs this can be done by going to Settings > General > AI Service > Voice Recognition Settings and turn off the function.

Some TVs also include a physical mic switch. If yours does, slide it off to completely cut the microphone power.

Cover or disconnect the camera on Smart TV

If you have a TV with built-in camera, you can simply use the physical shutter if available. If not, you may use a simple opaque sticker or a webcam cover to stop it from recording anything at all. For external webcams, unplug them when not in use.

Let’s understand it this way. We never leave our laptop camera exposed, right? Well, our TV camera deserves the same caution.

Limit sign-ins and app tracking

Each time you sign in to your TV or a streaming app, you're sharing usage data. Avoid logging into unnecessary services on your TV. Instead, consider using external streaming devices like Fire TV Stick or Chromecast, which often offer better privacy controls and easier access to permissions.

Power down completely when not in use