Your toaster could be a fire hazard if not cleaned regularly: Here’s how to do it safely

We often give extra attention to cleaning our air fryers, blenders and coffee makers because we use them every day. But the humble toaster sitting quietly on the counter also needs care. Over time, crumbs fall to the bottom, get stuck to the sides and eventually burn. That burnt smell is not just unpleasant, too much buildup can also be a fire hazard or attract pests. Luckily, cleaning a toaster is simple, affordable and takes only a few minutes.

If you use your toaster daily, a weekly clean is a smart habit. If you toast only sometimes, check the inside every few weeks and clean when you notice crumbs piling up.

Here’s the best way to deep clean your toaster safely:

Step-by-step toaster cleaning guide Step 1 Unplug before anything else: This keeps you safe from electric shock. Once unplugged, turn the toaster upside down over a trash bin or sink and gently shake to remove loose crumbs. This helps, but it won’t get everything out.

Step 2 Remove and wash the crumb tray: Most toasters have a small tray underneath that slides out. Take it out, wash it with warm soapy water and dry it completely before putting it back.

Step 3 Clean inside the slots: Dip a soft cloth or sponge in a little white vinegar and wipe the areas where bread sits. Be careful not to scratch the heating elements.

Step 4 Handle stubborn crumbs carefully: If crumbs or pastry bits are stuck to the metal coils, lightly brush them using an old toothbrush dampened with vinegar. Be gentle—those parts are delicate.

Step 5 Give it a final wipe Use a cloth with plain water to remove any leftover vinegar. Then shake the toaster upside down one more time to get rid of hidden crumbs.

Step 6. Clean the outside Wipe the exterior with a damp cloth to remove fingerprints, smudges and burn marks. Allow the entire appliance to dry completely before plugging it back in. A couple of hours should be enough.

Most common questions asked while cleaning a toaster Can crumbs really cause a fire? Yes. Crumbs sitting near the heating elements can burn every time the toaster is used. Over time, they can catch fire or even spark if they touch exposed metal parts. Excess crumbs can also block ventilation, making the toaster overheat. Keeping the crumb tray clean and shaking out crumbs regularly is an easy way to prevent this risk completely.

Can you use a knife or metal tool to remove stuck crumbs? You should avoid using sharp or metal tools inside a toaster. They can damage the heating coils and, if the toaster is accidentally plugged in, metal can conduct electricity and shock you. Instead, a wooden skewer, soft toothbrush or nylon brush is recommended to gently loosen stuck food particles without scratching the inside.