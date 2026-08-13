Your TV does the looking. Let these soundbars do the talking, booming and immersing

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
A good TV can deliver an impressive picture, but its built-in speakers often struggle to match it. A soundbar is a simple way to give movies, shows, sports and games the fuller sound they deserve, without filling the room with a complex speaker setup. The right model can make dialogue clearer, add depth to music and deliver stronger bass in action scenes.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
boAt Aavante 2.1 1650, 160W Signature Sound, 2.1-Channel with Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Back)View Details
₹5,999
Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Bass Boost | 3D surround sound | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB Music Playback | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B45EF/XL, Titan Black)View Details
Unlock Personalized
₹1,000x 6 months₹5,999
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)View Details
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - WhiteView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
However, soundbars are not all built the same. Some focus on powerful bass and simple connectivity, while others offer dedicated rear speakers or more advanced surround-sound formats. Your TV, room size and viewing habits should therefore inform the decision. In this guide, we look at soundbars suited to different needs and budgets, focusing on how well they complement your existing TV setup:
The boAt Aavante 2.1 1650 is an easy upgrade for TVs that sound flat or lack bass. Its 160W output and wireless subwoofer add punch to movies, shows and music, while HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and multiple inputs keep connectivity simple. It suits small rooms, fitting easily at home without fuss.
Powerful 160W sound output
Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass
HDMI ARC and multiple connectivity options
No Dolby Atmos support
Lacks Wi-Fi streaming
Remote feels basic
Buyers appreciate the soundbar’s clear sound, strong bass and simple setup, especially for its price. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to movies and music. However, some may miss Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi streaming and more advanced controls found on pricier alternatives.
Consider the Aavante 2.1 1650 if you want a sound upgrade without spending heavily. The 160W output, wireless subwoofer and HDMI ARC make it a good choice for everyday TV viewing, particularly in smaller rooms where a larger system feels unnecessary.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a strong choice for TV owners seeking fuller, more immersive sound without the complexity of a full speaker system. Its 300W output, wireless subwoofer, and DTS Virtual:X deliver deeper bass and a wider soundstage, while Dolby Audio and Adaptive Sound help keep dialogue clear across movies, shows, sports, and music.
Powerful 300W sound
Deep bass with wireless subwoofer
DTS Virtual:X surround effect
No Wi-Fi support
Limited HDMI connectivity
No Dolby Atmos
Buyers generally like the soundbar for its powerful output, deep bass and noticeable improvement over built-in TV speakers. The wireless subwoofer is another highlight. However, some buyers may find the connectivity limited and miss features such as Wi-Fi streaming or Dolby Atmos support.
The HW-B45EF/XL is a sensible choice if you want a noticeable step up from your TV speakers without investing in a full home-theatre setup. Its 300W output, wireless subwoofer, and DTS Virtual make it particularly well-suited to movies, action scenes, sports, and music.
The Sony HT-S20R is for viewers who want to move beyond a basic soundbar and experience proper surround sound. Its 5.1-channel setup combines a 400W soundbar, dedicated subwoofer and rear speakers to create a more immersive experience. Dolby Digital, multiple sound modes, and HDMI ARC make it well-suited to movies, shows, and sports.
True 5.1-channel surround sound
Dedicated rear speakers add immersion
400W output with Dolby Digital
Rear speakers need wired connections
No Dolby Atmos support
Limited sound modes
Buyers generally praise the HT-S20R for its clear dialogue, powerful bass and immersive surround sound. The dedicated rear speakers make films and TV more engaging. However, a few reviewers point out that the wired rear speakers can make installation less convenient, and the lack of Dolby Atmos limits access to advanced surround effects.
The HT-S20R is worth considering if immersive TV audio is your priority. Its dedicated rear speakers, subwoofer and 5.1-channel configuration deliver a more convincing surround experience than conventional soundbars, while its 400W output and Dolby Digital make movies, sports and shows more engaging.
The Sony HT-S40R is a step up for anyone wanting a convincing home-theatre experience from their TV. Its 600W 5.1-channel system combines a soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers for fuller, room-filling sound. Dolby Digital, multiple sound modes and HDMI ARC make it versatile for movies, shows, sports and music.
600W output with true 5.1-channel surround sound
Wireless rear speakers for easier placement
Dolby Digital and multiple sound modes
No Dolby Atmos support
Requires multiple components for setup
Limited connectivity compared with newer systems
Buyers praise the HT-S40R for its powerful output, clear dialogue, deep bass and immersive surround sound. The wireless rear speakers also simplify placement. However, some users complain that it lacks Dolby Atmos, and the separate speakers and amplifier box require careful planning during setup.
The HT-S40R is worth considering if you want genuine 5.1-channel surround sound without building a home-theatre system. Its 600W output, wireless rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer deliver immersive sound, while HDMI ARC and Bluetooth make TV and music playback simple.
The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a premium choice for anyone who wants a cleaner, more immersive TV audio setup without adding a separate subwoofer or rear speakers. Dolby Atmos creates a wider, more spacious soundstage, while Sonos' processing keeps dialogue clear. Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Trueplay also make it more versatile.
Dolby Atmos creates immersive spatial sound
Clear dialogue with strong overall sound
Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Trueplay support
No dedicated subwoofer included
Limited physical connectivity
Expensive compared with basic soundbars
Buyers generally praise the Beam (Gen 2) for its clear dialogue, detailed sound and compact design. Dolby Atmos adds another layer to movies and shows. However, some buyers may find the bass less powerful without a separate subwoofer and the connectivity less extensive than in larger systems.
The Beam (Gen 2) makes sense if you want premium TV sound without filling your room with multiple speakers. Dolby Atmos, Trueplay, and strong dialogue reproduction make it particularly well-suited to movies and shows, while Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Sonos' ecosystem add flexibility for music.
Check the soundbar's channel configuration, connectivity and supported audio formats. HDMI ARC or eARC is preferable for most modern TVs, while Dolby Atmos can provide a more immersive experience. Also consider whether your room has enough space for a subwoofer or rear speakers.
Not necessarily. Higher wattage does not automatically mean better sound. Consider the room size, speaker configuration, and whether you need a subwoofer or rear speakers. A compact 2.1-channel soundbar may be sufficient for a smaller room, while larger spaces can benefit from a 5.1-channel setup.
Soundbar
Output power
Audio channels
Connectivity
|boAt Aavante 2.1 1650
|160W RMS
|2.1-channel
|Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, USB
|Samsung HW-B45EF/XL
|300W
|2.1-channel
|HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, USB
|Sony HT-S20R
|400W
|5.1-channel
|HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, Analogue
|Sony HT-S40R
|600W
|5.1-channel
|HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, Analogue
|Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
|Not specified
|5.0-channel
|HDMI eARC/ARC, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Optical via adapter
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Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
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