Your TV, speakers, cameras and other gadgets might be spying on you! Learn how to spot the warning signs

Have you ever stopped and wondered what your smart devices are really doing when you’re not looking? That TV on your wall, the speaker on your shelf, even the tiny smart bulb in your room, they all know a lot more about you than you think. Brands quietly slip this into their privacy settings, and most of us tap “agree” without a second thought.

But how do you make sure these gadgets actually stop snooping when you hit “opt out”? And what about the ones that aren’t even supposed to collect anything?

Your devices know more than you think Tech companies often hide their data collection behind friendly words that sound harmless. A smart TV feature like “content recognition” may look innocent, but it basically monitors everything you watch. Many TVs keep this turned on by default, so unless you manually switch it off, they assume you’re fine with it.

These devices can track your viewing habits, voice clips, app usage, your location, and even details about other gadgets on your Wi-Fi. It’s not always obvious, but there are small clues that something isn’t right.

How to find out if your device is snooping Spying gadgets rarely show clear signs. Instead, you’ll notice odd behaviour over a period of time. Watch out for:

• A battery-powered device heating up or draining unusually fast

• Sudden internet spikes from gadgets that shouldn’t need constant online access

• Ads that match something you only interacted with on a private device

• Permissions mysteriously turning back on after an update

• Router lights are blinking wildly even when nothing major is running

None of these prove anything by themselves, but they are strong hints that you should look deeper.

The most suspicious smart home gadgets Any internet-enabled device can leak your data, but some raise more red flags than others:

• Smart speakers that listen for wake words

• Smart TVs with tracking features turned on by default

• Budget security cameras and doorbells from unknown brands

• Apps that ask for permissions they don’t need

It’s best to treat every connected gadget as a potential risk.

How to catch your devices in action You don’t need to be a tech expert. Most modern routers show how much data each device is using. If something is uploading large amounts of data regularly, that’s a sign.

On your router dashboard, you can:

• Check which device is sending unusual data

• Block its internet access completely

• Create a separate network just for smart devices

• Restrict permissions for specific gadgets

Also, review app permissions on your phone or TV and turn off anything like “diagnostics” or “product improvement.”