Your vacuum cleaner smells bad after cleaning? I found out why and how to fix it

A vacuum cleaner is supposed to make your home feel cleaner. But if you switch it off after cleaning and are greeted by a strange, musty smell, something is clearly not right.

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I have used and tested quite a few vacuum cleaners over the years, and this is one of those problems that is easy to ignore at first. You empty the dust bin, put the machine back in its place and move on. But the smell usually doesn't disappear on its own. In fact, it can get worse the next time you use the vacuum, because whatever is causing it is still sitting somewhere inside the machine.

The good news is that a smelly vacuum cleaner doesn't necessarily mean you need a new one. In most cases, the problem comes down to dust, hair, moisture or something that has been left behind after cleaning.

Why does a vacuum cleaner smell bad after cleaning? There isn't always one obvious reason. A vacuum cleaner has several parts where dust and debris can collect, and some of them aren't cleaned as often as the dust bin.

1. The filter is dirty or damp The filter is one of the first things I would check. It catches fine dust and other particles, so it naturally gets dirty with use. Over time, a clogged filter can start affecting both the vacuum's performance and the smell of the air coming out of it.

Things get worse if a washable filter is put back while it is still damp. That trapped moisture, mixed with dust, can create the musty smell you notice when the vacuum is running. If your vacuum has a washable filter, clean it only as recommended by the manufacturer and let it dry completely before putting it back.

2. The dust bin isn't as clean as you think Emptying the dust bin after every use is a good habit, but simply tipping the dirt into the bin may not be enough. Fine dust can stick to the sides and corners, while hair and other debris can collect around the openings. If food crumbs or other organic material have also been sucked up, they can become another source of unpleasant odour.

I find that giving the dust bin a proper clean from time to time makes a bigger difference than simply emptying it.

3. You vacuumed something damp A regular dry vacuum cleaner isn't designed to pick up liquids. Even a small amount of moisture can get into places where you don't want it, mixing with dust and debris and creating a musty smell.

If you have a wet-and-dry vacuum, follow the manufacturer's instructions for wet cleaning. If you have a regular dry vacuum, don't assume that a powerful motor means it can safely handle a wet spill.

4. Hair and dirt are stuck around the brush The brush or floor head comes into direct contact with everything on your floor, so it can get surprisingly dirty. Hair tends to wrap itself around the brush, while dust and larger bits of dirt can collect around the edges. If you have pets, this can happen even faster.

Take a close look at the brush rather than just checking the dust bin. Sometimes the source of the smell is sitting right there.

5. Something unpleasant has been sucked inside Vacuum cleaners pick up more than just dust. A dropped piece of food, pet hair, damp debris or something that has been sitting under furniture can end up inside the machine.

You may not notice it when emptying the bin, but once the vacuum starts running, the smell gets pushed back into the room. This is also why I wouldn't ignore a sudden change in the smell of your vacuum. If it smells different from how it normally does, it is worth checking what has gone inside.

6. The hose or air pathway needs cleaning On canister and wet-and-dry vacuum cleaners, the hose and other air pathways can collect dust and debris too.

A partial blockage can also affect airflow, so if you notice both a bad smell and weaker suction, don't just clean the dust bin. Check the hose, attachments and other accessible parts for anything stuck inside.

7. You're putting the vacuum away while it is still damp This is probably the easiest mistake to make. You finish cleaning, empty the machine and put everything back together because you want the vacuum out of sight. The problem is that some components may still have moisture on them.

A closed-up vacuum with residual moisture and trapped dust is not exactly the ideal environment for staying fresh.

5 easy to maintain vacuum cleaners under 5,000

For quick everyday cleaning, the AGARO Regal Plus offers the convenience of switching between a stick and handheld vacuum. Its bagless design and compact build make it easy to store and empty after use. The 0.8-litre dust bin is useful for regular floor cleaning, while the included nozzles help reach sofas, corners and furniture. At this price, it is a practical choice for smaller homes and spot cleaning.

Specifications Power 800 W Suction power 6.5 kPa Dust capacity 0.8 L Power cord 5 m Weight 1.6 kg Reason to buy Lightweight and easy to carry. 2-in-1 design for floors and furniture. Reason to avoid Corded design limits movement.

Why buy this vacuum cleaner? Buy it for affordable everyday cleaning, especially if you want one lightweight vacuum for floors, sofas and quick messes without spending too much.

STRONGEST SUCTION POWER

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you want one machine for those everyday spills and dusty floors, the SEZNIK Turbo Sweep offers more flexibility than a basic dry vacuum. It combines vacuuming and mopping, with a 200ml water tank for floor cleaning. The lightweight design, HEPA filter and handheld format make it practical for homes where quick clean-ups are a regular task. At ₹4,299, it packs plenty into the budget.

Specifications Motor power 600 W Suction power 20 kPa Dust capacity 600 ml Water tank 200 ml Weight 1.8 kg Reason to buy Vacuuming and mopping in one Lightweight and versatile Reason to avoid Corded design Short 15-minute continuous usage

Why buy this vacuum cleaner? Buy it if you want vacuuming and mopping in one compact machine without stretching your budget beyond ₹5,000.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

At ₹3,199, this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner offers a good balance of everyday cleaning and easy maintenance. Its washable HEPA filter can be removed, cleaned and dried before reuse, while the bagless dust cup makes emptying straightforward. The compact, lightweight body is easy to move around, and the blower function is useful for pushing dust out of window channels and other hard-to-reach areas.

Specifications Power 700 W Suction power 15.5 kPa Dust capacity 0.8 L Filter type Washable HEPA Weight 1.34 kg Reason to buy Washable HEPA filter Lightweight and compact Reason to avoid Corded operation Best suited to dry cleaning

Why buy this vacuum cleaner? Its washable filter, lightweight design and blower function make it a practical choice for everyday home cleaning without complicated maintenance.

HIGHEST DUSTBAG CAPACITY

If your vacuum cleaner often fills up halfway through a cleaning session, the INALSA Micro WD15 solves that problem with its generous 15-litre capacity. It can handle both wet and dry cleaning, while the washable filter setup and separate sponge filter for liquids make maintenance more manageable. The blower function also helps clear dust from corners and hard-to-reach areas.

Specifications Motor power 1400 W Suction power 17 kPa Capacity 15 L Filter type HEPA Weight 4.2 kg Reason to buy Large 15-litre capacity Wet, dry and blower functions Reason to avoid Heavier than compact models Corded operation

Why buy this vacuum cleaner? Its large 15-litre tank and wet-and-dry capability make it suitable for bigger homes and cleaning jobs that need more capacity.

For homes where cleaning means more than just running a vacuum across the floor, the Lifelong LLVC922 offers useful flexibility. It converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld cleaner for mattresses, sofas and stairs, while the three cleaning heads help tackle different surfaces. The click-lock 0.5-litre dust cup also makes emptying and routine maintenance simple.

Specifications Motor power 400 W Suction power 14 kPa Dust capacity 0.5 L Filter type HEPA Weight 1.13 kg Reason to buy Lightweight 2-in-1 design Easy click-lock dust cup Reason to avoid Small dust cup Corded operation

Why buy this vacuum cleaner? Its lightweight 2-in-1 design makes it useful for quick floor cleaning as well as sofas, mattresses, stairs and other hard-to-reach surfaces.

Top features of vacuum cleaners under 5000 that are also easy to maintain

Vacuum cleaner Motor power Suction power Dust capacity AGARO Regal Plus 800 W 6.5 kPa 0.8 L SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 600 W 20 kPa 600 ml Eureka Forbes Compact 700 W 15.5 kPa 0.8 L INALSA Micro WD15 1400 W 17 kPa 15 L Lifelong LLVC922 400 W 14 kPa 0.5 L

What is the biggest mistake people make with their vacuum cleaners? I have found that vacuum maintenance is less about doing one big, complicated cleaning session and more about not letting dirt and moisture build up in the first place.

If you have washed the filter, dust bin or another washable component, don't rush to put it back just because you have finished cleaning the house. Let it dry completely as instructed by the manufacturer.

The same applies after using a wet-and-dry vacuum. Empty the dirty-water tank, clean the relevant parts and allow them to dry properly before storing the machine. It takes a few extra minutes, but it can save you from that unpleasant smell the next time you switch the vacuum on.

How I clean my vacuum cleaner to prevent bad smells I don't think a vacuum cleaner needs to be taken apart after every single use. That would make cleaning the cleaner more exhausting than cleaning the house.

Instead, I follow a simple routine.

After regular use: Empty the dust bin and remove any visible hair or debris from the floor head and brush.

Every few uses: Check the filter and clean it according to the manufacturer's instructions. I also check the attachments for anything stuck inside.

Every few weeks: Give the dust bin, brush and other washable components a more thorough clean, depending on how frequently the vacuum is being used.

After picking up anything damp: Don't simply close the machine and put it away. Check the parts that came into contact with the moisture and follow the manufacturer's cleaning and drying instructions.

One important point: not every filter or component can be washed. Always check the instructions for your specific vacuum before putting water anywhere near it.

Can you use a vacuum cleaner to pick up wet spills? Only if it is designed for wet cleaning. This is where wet-and-dry vacuum cleaners have an advantage. They are built to handle both dry debris and certain types of liquid messes. A regular dry vacuum, on the other hand, should not be used to suck up water just because it has strong suction.

If you regularly deal with spilled drinks, wet floors, bathroom cleaning or other liquid messes, a wet-and-dry model may make more sense. But even then, you need to follow the manufacturer's instructions about what the machine can and cannot pick up.

What to look for if you're buying a vacuum that's easy to keep clean Easy-to-remove dust bin: Choose a vacuum with a dust bin that can be removed, emptied and cleaned without making a mess.

Accessible filter: The filter should be easy to reach so you can regularly check and clean it as recommended by the manufacturer.

Easy-to-clean brush head: Look for a floor head that lets you quickly remove tangled hair, dust and debris from the brush.

Simple wet-and-dry maintenance: If you're buying a wet-and-dry vacuum, check whether the dirty-water tank and other wet-cleaning components are easy to empty, clean and dry.

Easy access to attachments: Crevice tools, brushes and other attachments should be simple to remove and clean, especially if you use them on sofas, mattresses or corners.

Replacement parts availability: Check whether filters, brushes and other commonly replaced parts are easily available. A vacuum is easier to maintain when you can replace worn-out components instead of replacing the entire machine.

When should you replace your vacuum cleaner instead of cleaning it? A bad smell by itself doesn't mean your vacuum has reached the end of its life.

First, clean the dust bin, filters, brush, attachments and other accessible areas. If the manufacturer allows it, clean the washable components and let them dry completely before reassembling the machine.

However, if the smell continues even after proper cleaning and maintenance, or if you notice a burning or electrical smell, unusual noises, overheating or a significant drop in performance, it's time to stop and have the machine checked.

A persistent burning smell is particularly different from the usual dusty or musty odour. Don't keep running the vacuum hoping it will disappear.

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The Research I’ve used and tested dozens of vacuum cleaners across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of cordless stick vacuum cleaners and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction technology, filtration system and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.