YouTube launches new feature to show thumbnails based on viewer region

YouTube just dropped a game-changing update for creators. Now you can upload multiple thumbnails for each video, and viewers will see the version that matches their language or region. It is all about giving everyone a localised first impression before they even press play.

This feature means you can tailor each thumbnail’s text and visuals to fit specific languages and cultures. For example, your English video can have a United States-style thumbnail, while the Spanish version uses translated text and visuals that connect better for those viewers. Arabic thumbnails can follow right-to-left script and style, and Japanese versions can stick to what feels familiar for that audience.

YouTube will automatically switch out your thumbnail for the one that fits the viewer’s language or their location. So, someone in Mexico could see a thumbnail featuring Chichén Itzá, while viewers in other countries get images that make more sense to them. This small detail can make videos feel much more relevant and personal.

These localised thumbnails can boost click-through rates and keep bounce rates down, since viewers are more likely to click something that truly speaks to them. It is all part of YouTube’s wider move towards better localisation. Along with things like captions, dubbing, and translated video titles, viewers now get a completely localised package, and creators gain new ways to stand out.

Advertisement

YouTube also lets creators keep logos and colours consistent, but change text and visuals for each region, so your brand remains strong but more relatable. You can track thumbnail performance by region and see what works best for audiences in different places.