YouTube will automatically upscale your videos to 4K resolution using AI

YouTube is working on a new AI feature called “Super Resolution”, which will automatically improve the quality of the videos uploaded in low resolution. This means that videos uploaded to the platform, which are under 1080p resolution, will be enhanced to high definition using artificial intelligence. The goal must be to make the viewing experience better for the users without any extra effort from creators.

This AI video enhancement feature works by automatically generating a higher resolution version of the original video while also keeping the original video intact. It’s good that creators will have full control over this feature and choose to turn this feature anything to keep the video as they are. The viewers will be able to switch to the AI-enhanced version from the video settings, which will be labelled as “Super Resolution.”

YouTube also plans to extend this feature to support resolution up to 4K in the near future. This means that standard definition videos could one day look as good as ultra high definition videos. This move is an effort to improve video quality for its growing audience, especially those who are watching on big TV screens.

In addition to the video quality improvements, YouTube is also making a bunch of other updates, like increasing the thumbnail size from 2MB to 50MB for creators to use higher-quality thumbnails and new shopping tools using QR codes.

Apart from these, there are even more AI-powered features that YouTube is working on and slowly releasing to the creators as beta features. Just like those features, this one will also be released gradually to the creators and viewers.