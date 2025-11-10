Yuva Vibe and Yuva Blaze Plus bring WZATCO’s smart projection to India at ₹13,790 and ₹17,990

WZATCO has added two new smart projectors to its Yuva line in India this week. The Yuva Vibe and Yuva Blaze Plus are built for everyday homes that want big screen viewing without complicated setup. The brand already serves more than 10,000 homes and businesses in India, so they sit in a familiar, value first space.

The Yuva Vibe is the entry option at ₹13,790. It focuses on clean picture quality and simple use. You get native 1080p playback with support for 4K HDR, so movies, sports and YouTube look crisp. WZATCO rates brightness at 14,000 lumens, which helps in brighter rooms, though any projector looks best with curtains drawn. Netflix is certified to run natively. HDMI ARC lets you pass audio to a soundbar with a single cable. Focus and keystone correction are fully automatic. The throw ratio is 1.2:1, so it works well in smaller rooms. Built-in 5W speakers cover casual viewing. There’s also ChatGPT integration for quick voice prompts if you like using voice for searches or simple commands.

WZATCO Yuva Blaze Plus smart projector. (WZATCO)

The Yuva Blaze Plus is priced at ₹17,990 and leans into flexibility. The body can rotate up to 270 degrees, so you can project on a wall or even the ceiling. Auto 4D keystone straightens the image from awkward angles. It runs Android TV 13 with live TV support and comes with the main streaming apps, so you don’t need a separate TV stick. Brightness is rated at 1,000 ANSI lumens, which is a standard measure and useful for comparing with other models. A sealed, dust-proof optical engine should handle Indian conditions better. HDMI ARC supports Dolby Atmos pass through to compatible soundbars. The throw ratio is 1.35:1. You also get a voice assistant, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage for apps.

Advertisement

Choosing between them is about how you watch. Pick the Yuva Vibe if you want stronger brightness claims for mixed light rooms and the lowest price for native 1080p. Pick the Blaze Plus if you prefer Android TV built in, plan to move the projector around, or want cleaner Atmos audio routing to a soundbar.

A quick setup tip for first time buyers helps. Place the projector so the lens sits near the centre height of your screen area, then use auto focus and keystone only for small corrections. For sound, connect your bar via HDMI ARC and switch the audio output to ARC in settings. With Netflix certified on both models, you can sign in and start streaming within minutes. For anyone building a simple home cinema without rewiring a room, these two cover the basics well and keep prices sensible.