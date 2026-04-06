Zebronics Special Sale is LIVE! Get deals on soundbars, speakers, and headphones

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Zebronics Special Sale has gone live on Amazon India, bringing price cuts across its audio range. Buyers planning to set up a home sound system, upgrade TV audio, or pick a speaker or headphones can explore multiple options during the limited-time sale.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ZEBRONICS 1100 Watts Powerful Soundbar, 7.2.4 Home Theatre, Wireless, Dual Satellites & Driver Subwoofer, Dual Radiators, DTS X,Dolby Atmos, Karaoke UHF Mic, HDMI Earc, Optical (Juke BAR 10000), BlackView Details
₹41,998
Zebronics 2026 Launch 550W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, DTS X, 5.1 CH, 13.33cm Wireless Subwoofer & Rear Satellites, LED Display, BT v5.3, HDMI eARC, Wall Mountable, Matte Finish (Juke Bar 9710C)View Details
₹16,999
ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Party Speaker with 2 Wireless Mic, 7 hrs Playtime, Karaoke & Recording Function, TWS, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, mSD, RGB Modes (Thump 700 Black)View Details
₹9,999
Zebronics Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 90W, Upto 6 Hours Playback, Dual Full-Range Drivers, Karaoke, TWS, BT v5.3, USB, AUX, RGB, Deep Bass, Wireless Mic with Display, Type-C Charge (Party Fyre 100)View Details
₹7,999
ZEBRONICS Duke Plus, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with ANC, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charge, Upto 70* Hours Backup, Bluetooth v5.4, AUX, Comfortable Earcushion, Deep Bass (Black)View Details
₹1,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Zebronics offers products across categories such as soundbars, party speakers, portable speakers, and headphones. The brand focuses on devices that suit different room sizes and use cases. Here is a look at some of the key products available for sale.
This model comes with a 7.2.4 channel configuration designed for home viewing. It includes a main soundbar with multiple drivers, wireless satellite speakers, and a subwoofer unit. The system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats for surround sound output.
Users can connect through Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, USB, and AUX inputs. The package also includes a wireless microphone for karaoke use. The soundbar can be wall-mounted, helping keep the setup clean. It is suitable for users who want a complete home audio system without managing multiple cables.
7.2.4-channel setup with Dolby Atmos
Wireless top-firing satellites and subwoofer
Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX connectivity
Karaoke mode with wireless mic
Wall-mountable tidy design
Needs space for full subwoofer placement
Users love the room-filling bass and clear overhead effects for movies. Many praise the easy wireless setup and party-ready karaoke. Some mention that setup takes a few minutes initially.
Pick this for home movie nights or gaming, where you want cinema-like surround sound without cable mess. Great for families in small Delhi apartments seeking immersive audio upgrades effortlessly.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This soundbar is built for users looking for a mid-range home theatre setup. It features a 7.2.4 channel output with a combination of soundbar drivers, wireless speakers, and a subwoofer.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, and AUX. It also supports wireless mic input for karaoke sessions. The system is designed for simple installation and can be mounted on a wall. It works well for users who want improved audio for movies and shows without a complex setup.
7.2.4-channel Dolby Atmos audio
Wireless satellites and a subwoofer
Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX
Karaoke with wireless mic
Wall-mountable design
Large subwoofer needs floor space
Users praise immersive sound for movies and easy wireless setup. Karaoke fun gets raves. Some note initial pairing tweaks needed.
Choose home theaters wanting overhead effects without wires. Ideal for Delhi families enjoying films or games daily.
This speaker is aimed at small gatherings and indoor use. It includes built-in drivers and supports wireless microphone input, making it suitable for music playback and karaoke. The speaker connects via Bluetooth, USB, and AUX. It is easy to move and does not require a fixed installation. This product fits users who want a speaker for casual use at home or small events.
Wireless rear speakers and subwoofer
Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX links
Strong bass for movies and music
Remote for quick control
Compact wall-mount design
App control not available
People highlight punchy sound for family viewing and hassle-free install. Good feedback on bass during songs. Some note occasional Bluetooth drops in crowded homes.
Choose for casual movie marathons or music playback where wireless freedom matters. Suits busy Delhi households needing a straightforward audio boost without wires everywhere.
This portable speaker is designed for everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and also includes USB and AUX input options. The compact form makes it easy to carry during travel or outdoor use. It is suitable for users who want a simple audio device for music playback without setting up a full system.
Deep bass multiple drivers
Bluetooth USB AUX FM
Long battery TWS pair
IPX splash proof
Compact carry handle
No mic input
Clear travel sound praised. The battery is reliable outdoors. Volume max distorts slightly.
For ongoing Delhi trips needing tough audio. Simple, reliable playback anywhere.
These headphones come with 40mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless use. They include ENC microphones for calls and support voice assistant features.
The battery can last up to 60 hours on moderate usage. It also supports USB Type-C charging and includes a low-latency mode for gaming. The foldable design helps with storage and travel. This model suits users who need long battery life for daily use, calls, and streaming.
Active noise cancel (ANC)
40mm drivers bass
60-hour battery
ENC call mics
Foldable Bluetooth 5.3
No case included
Active noise cancel (ANC)
40mm drivers bass
60-hour battery
ENC call mics
Foldable Bluetooth 5.3
No case included
Users like travel noise block and long life. Call quality is good. Bass is milder on treble tracks.
Best for noisy Delhi commutes needing comfort and calls. Fits all-day listeners simply.
This tower speaker is designed for home use and small gatherings. It includes dual drivers and a subwoofer unit for sound output. The speaker also features RGB lighting. Users can connect via Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, and FM radio. It supports TWS pairing for connecting two speakers together. The design allows easy placement in living rooms or open spaces. It is a practical option for users who want a single speaker for music and basic entertainment.
50W 10.16cm subwoofer
Dual full-range drivers
Bluetooth 5.1 USB AUX mic
RGB lights karaoke
Portable 2-way carry
Short battery at loud
Party bass and lights are fun. Mic enjoyable. Heats up after long use.
For small Delhi parties with a mic and glow. Portable fun without fuss.
This trolley speaker is built for larger gatherings. It includes wheels and a handle for easy movement. The system features dual drivers and a built-in subwoofer. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD, AUX, FM, and dual mic inputs. It also supports TWS pairing and comes with a remote control. The speaker works well for events, outdoor use, and parties where mobility is required.
Dual drivers subwoofer
Bluetooth 5.0 USB FM mics
Wheels handle portable
TWS LED lights
Long battery remote
Bulkier to carry far
Loud, movable sound thrills. Karaoke mics are solid. Wheels wear with rough ground.
Top for Delhi events rolling audio. Groups love easy party power.
Room size and placement: Match power and configuration to your space—big rooms need higher wattage and wireless options; check dimensions for shelves or walls.
Connectivity needs: Ensure Bluetooth version, HDMI ARC/eARC for TVs, USB/AUX for versatility, and mic inputs for parties.
Usage type: For movies, pick Dolby Atmos; parties need mics/lights; daily calls favour ANC headphones; portability for travel.
Battery and durability: Portable speakers/headphones require long playtime and splash-proofing; trolley models need sturdy wheels.
Sound preference and extras: Prioritise bass-heavy subs for music, clear mics for karaoke, or noise cancellation for noisy environments like Delhi streets.
|Product
|Power Output
|Connectivity
|Key Extras
|Zebronics Juke Bar 10000 Soundbar
|1100W RMS
|BT v5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX
|Dolby Atmos, wireless mic, wall-mount
|Zebronics Home Theatre
|1100W RMS
|BT v5.3, HDMI eARC
|Dolby Atmos, karaoke mic
|Zebronics ZB-7240
|500W+
|BT, HDMI ARC, USB
|Wireless rears, subwoofer
|Zebronics Home Theatre
|1100W RMS
|BT, HDMI ARC
|Dolby Atmos satellites
|ZEBRONICS Duke Plus Headphones
|N/A
|BT 5.3
|ANC, 60H battery, ENC mics
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Pro
|N/A
|BT 5.3
|60H play, gaming mode, foldable
|Zebronics Tower Speaker
|50W RMS
|BT 5.1, USB, AUX
|RGB lights, karaoke mic
|Zebronics Trolley Speaker
|100W+
|BT 5.0, USB, FM, mics
|Wheels, TWS, LED lights
|Zebronics 550W Soundbar
|550W RMS
|HDMI ARC, BT
|Dolby Atmos 5.1, DTS:X
|ZEBRONICS 120W Party Speaker
|120W RMS
|BT, USB, Type-C, mics
|7H battery, RGB, recording
|Zebronics Portable BT Speaker
|90W class
|BT 5.3+, USB, AUX
|TWS, IPX proof, handle
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