Zebronics Special Sale is LIVE! Get deals on soundbars, speakers, and headphones

Zebronics Special Sale has gone live on Amazon India, bringing price cuts across its audio range. Buyers planning to set up a home sound system, upgrade TV audio, or pick a speaker or headphones can explore multiple options during the limited-time sale.

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Zebronics offers products across categories such as soundbars, party speakers, portable speakers, and headphones. The brand focuses on devices that suit different room sizes and use cases. Here is a look at some of the key products available for sale.

This model comes with a 7.2.4 channel configuration designed for home viewing. It includes a main soundbar with multiple drivers, wireless satellite speakers, and a subwoofer unit. The system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats for surround sound output.

Users can connect through Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, USB, and AUX inputs. The package also includes a wireless microphone for karaoke use. The soundbar can be wall-mounted, helping keep the setup clean. It is suitable for users who want a complete home audio system without managing multiple cables.

Specifications Power 1100W RMS (520W soundbar, 300W subwoofer, 280W satellites) Configuration 7.2.4 channels with Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Drivers Soundbar (10 drivers: 3x9.5cmx5.4cm, 2x7.5cmx5.2cm, 2x5.08cm, 3x2.54cm tweeters); Subwoofer (2x16.51cm active + 2x20.32cm passive); Satellites (top-firing) Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical IN, USB, AUX Dimensions Soundbar 100x11x7.2cm; Subwoofer 29.5x25x30cm; Satellites 8.5x10.5x19cm Features Wireless UHF mic (karaoke), wall-mountable, LED display, touch controls, ZEB-AcoustiMax DSP Reason to buy 7.2.4-channel setup with Dolby Atmos Wireless top-firing satellites and subwoofer Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX connectivity Karaoke mode with wireless mic Wall-mountable tidy design Reason to avoid Needs space for full subwoofer placement

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the room-filling bass and clear overhead effects for movies. Many praise the easy wireless setup and party-ready karaoke. Some mention that setup takes a few minutes initially.

Why choose this product? Pick this for home movie nights or gaming, where you want cinema-like surround sound without cable mess. Great for families in small Delhi apartments seeking immersive audio upgrades effortlessly.

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This soundbar is built for users looking for a mid-range home theatre setup. It features a 7.2.4 channel output with a combination of soundbar drivers, wireless speakers, and a subwoofer.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, and AUX. It also supports wireless mic input for karaoke sessions. The system is designed for simple installation and can be mounted on a wall. It works well for users who want improved audio for movies and shows without a complex setup.

Specifications Power 550W RMS (5.1 channels) Configuration Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Drivers Triple soundbar drivers, 190W wireless sub/satellites Connectivity HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical Features Cinematic surround processing Reason to buy 7.2.4-channel Dolby Atmos audio Wireless satellites and a subwoofer Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX Karaoke with wireless mic Wall-mountable design Reason to avoid Large subwoofer needs floor space

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise immersive sound for movies and easy wireless setup. Karaoke fun gets raves. Some note initial pairing tweaks needed.

Why choose this product? Choose home theaters wanting overhead effects without wires. Ideal for Delhi families enjoying films or games daily.

This speaker is aimed at small gatherings and indoor use. It includes built-in drivers and supports wireless microphone input, making it suitable for music playback and karaoke. The speaker connects via Bluetooth, USB, and AUX. It is easy to move and does not require a fixed installation. This product fits users who want a speaker for casual use at home or small events.

Specifications Power 120W RMS Drivers 25.4cm full-range x2 + 2.54cm tweeter Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Type-C, dual wireless mics Battery 7 hours of playback Features Karaoke recording, RGB lights, TWS Reason to buy Wireless rear speakers and subwoofer Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX links Strong bass for movies and music Remote for quick control Compact wall-mount design Reason to avoid App control not available

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People highlight punchy sound for family viewing and hassle-free install. Good feedback on bass during songs. Some note occasional Bluetooth drops in crowded homes.

Why choose this product? Choose for casual movie marathons or music playback where wireless freedom matters. Suits busy Delhi households needing a straightforward audio boost without wires everywhere.

This portable speaker is designed for everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and also includes USB and AUX input options. The compact form makes it easy to carry during travel or outdoor use. It is suitable for users who want a simple audio device for music playback without setting up a full system.

Specifications Power Varies (e.g., 90W class like Prima) Drivers Multiple (dual 16.51cm or similar) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3+, USB, AUX, FM Battery 6-10 hours Features TWS, IPX splash-proof, carry handle, EQ modes Reason to buy Deep bass multiple drivers Bluetooth USB AUX FM Long battery TWS pair IPX splash proof Compact carry handle Reason to avoid No mic input

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Clear travel sound praised. The battery is reliable outdoors. Volume max distorts slightly.

Why choose this product? For ongoing Delhi trips needing tough audio. Simple, reliable playback anywhere.

These headphones come with 40mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless use. They include ENC microphones for calls and support voice assistant features.

The battery can last up to 60 hours on moderate usage. It also supports USB Type-C charging and includes a low-latency mode for gaming. The foldable design helps with storage and travel. This model suits users who need long battery life for daily use, calls, and streaming.

Specifications Drivers 40mm with strong bass Battery Up to 60 hours of playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ENC mics for calls, foldable, Type-C charging Weight/Design Lightweight over-ear, portable Reason to buy Active noise cancel (ANC) 40mm drivers bass 60-hour battery ENC call mics Foldable Bluetooth 5.3 Reason to avoid No case included

Specifications Drivers 40mm with strong bass Battery Up to 60 hours of playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ENC mics for calls, foldable, Type-C charging Weight/Design Lightweight over-ear, portable Reason to buy Active noise cancel (ANC) 40mm drivers bass 60-hour battery ENC call mics Foldable Bluetooth 5.3 Reason to avoid No case included

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users like travel noise block and long life. Call quality is good. Bass is milder on treble tracks.

Why choose this product? Best for noisy Delhi commutes needing comfort and calls. Fits all-day listeners simply.

This tower speaker is designed for home use and small gatherings. It includes dual drivers and a subwoofer unit for sound output. The speaker also features RGB lighting. Users can connect via Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, and FM radio. It supports TWS pairing for connecting two speakers together. The design allows easy placement in living rooms or open spaces. It is a practical option for users who want a single speaker for music and basic entertainment.

Specifications Power 50W RMS Drivers 10.16cm subwoofer + 2x7.62cm full-range Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, USB, AUX, mic input Battery Portable with a 2-way design Features RGB lights, karaoke support Reason to buy 50W 10.16cm subwoofer Dual full-range drivers Bluetooth 5.1 USB AUX mic RGB lights karaoke Portable 2-way carry Reason to avoid Short battery at loud

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Party bass and lights are fun. Mic enjoyable. Heats up after long use.

Why choose this product? For small Delhi parties with a mic and glow. Portable fun without fuss.

This trolley speaker is built for larger gatherings. It includes wheels and a handle for easy movement. The system features dual drivers and a built-in subwoofer. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD, AUX, FM, and dual mic inputs. It also supports TWS pairing and comes with a remote control. The speaker works well for events, outdoor use, and parties where mobility is required.

Specifications Power High-output (est. 100W+ RMS) Drivers Dual full-range + subwoofer Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB, MicroSD, FM, AUX, dual mics Battery Long playback Features Wheels/handle, TWS pairing, LED lights, remote Reason to buy Dual drivers subwoofer Bluetooth 5.0 USB FM mics Wheels handle portable TWS LED lights Long battery remote Reason to avoid Bulkier to carry far

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Loud, movable sound thrills. Karaoke mics are solid. Wheels wear with rough ground.

Why choose this product? Top for Delhi events rolling audio. Groups love easy party power.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Audio Products Like Soundbars, Speakers, and Headphones Room size and placement: Match power and configuration to your space—big rooms need higher wattage and wireless options; check dimensions for shelves or walls.

Connectivity needs: Ensure Bluetooth version, HDMI ARC/eARC for TVs, USB/AUX for versatility, and mic inputs for parties.

Usage type: For movies, pick Dolby Atmos; parties need mics/lights; daily calls favour ANC headphones; portability for travel.

Battery and durability: Portable speakers/headphones require long playtime and splash-proofing; trolley models need sturdy wheels.

Sound preference and extras: Prioritise bass-heavy subs for music, clear mics for karaoke, or noise cancellation for noisy environments like Delhi streets.

Top 3 Features of the Best Zebronics Audio Products

Product Power Output Connectivity Key Extras Zebronics Juke Bar 10000 Soundbar 1100W RMS BT v5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX Dolby Atmos, wireless mic, wall-mount Zebronics Home Theatre 1100W RMS BT v5.3, HDMI eARC Dolby Atmos, karaoke mic Zebronics ZB-7240 500W+ BT, HDMI ARC, USB Wireless rears, subwoofer Zebronics Home Theatre 1100W RMS BT, HDMI ARC Dolby Atmos satellites ZEBRONICS Duke Plus Headphones N/A BT 5.3 ANC, 60H battery, ENC mics ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Pro N/A BT 5.3 60H play, gaming mode, foldable Zebronics Tower Speaker 50W RMS BT 5.1, USB, AUX RGB lights, karaoke mic Zebronics Trolley Speaker 100W+ BT 5.0, USB, FM, mics Wheels, TWS, LED lights Zebronics 550W Soundbar 550W RMS HDMI ARC, BT Dolby Atmos 5.1, DTS:X ZEBRONICS 120W Party Speaker 120W RMS BT, USB, Type-C, mics 7H battery, RGB, recording Zebronics Portable BT Speaker 90W class BT 5.3+, USB, AUX TWS, IPX proof, handle