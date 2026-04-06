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Zebronics Special Sale is LIVE! Get deals on soundbars, speakers, and headphones

Planning to upgrade your audio setup? Zebronics sale is now live with deals on soundbars, speakers, and headphones across different price ranges today.

Published6 Apr 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Zebronics sale is now live with deals on soundbars, speakers, and headphones across different budgets and needs.
Zebronics sale is now live with deals on soundbars, speakers, and headphones across different budgets and needs.(Amazon)
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By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Zebronics Special Sale has gone live on Amazon India, bringing price cuts across its audio range. Buyers planning to set up a home sound system, upgrade TV audio, or pick a speaker or headphones can explore multiple options during the limited-time sale.

Our Picks

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Zebronics offers products across categories such as soundbars, party speakers, portable speakers, and headphones. The brand focuses on devices that suit different room sizes and use cases. Here is a look at some of the key products available for sale.

This model comes with a 7.2.4 channel configuration designed for home viewing. It includes a main soundbar with multiple drivers, wireless satellite speakers, and a subwoofer unit. The system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats for surround sound output.

Users can connect through Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, USB, and AUX inputs. The package also includes a wireless microphone for karaoke use. The soundbar can be wall-mounted, helping keep the setup clean. It is suitable for users who want a complete home audio system without managing multiple cables.

Specifications

Power
1100W RMS (520W soundbar, 300W subwoofer, 280W satellites)
Configuration
7.2.4 channels with Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
Drivers
Soundbar (10 drivers: 3x9.5cmx5.4cm, 2x7.5cmx5.2cm, 2x5.08cm, 3x2.54cm tweeters); Subwoofer (2x16.51cm active + 2x20.32cm passive); Satellites (top-firing)
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical IN, USB, AUX
Dimensions
Soundbar 100x11x7.2cm; Subwoofer 29.5x25x30cm; Satellites 8.5x10.5x19cm
Features
Wireless UHF mic (karaoke), wall-mountable, LED display, touch controls, ZEB-AcoustiMax DSP

Reason to buy

7.2.4-channel setup with Dolby Atmos

Wireless top-firing satellites and subwoofer

Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX connectivity

Karaoke mode with wireless mic

Wall-mountable tidy design

Reason to avoid

Needs space for full subwoofer placement

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the room-filling bass and clear overhead effects for movies. Many praise the easy wireless setup and party-ready karaoke. Some mention that setup takes a few minutes initially.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for home movie nights or gaming, where you want cinema-like surround sound without cable mess. Great for families in small Delhi apartments seeking immersive audio upgrades effortlessly.

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This soundbar is built for users looking for a mid-range home theatre setup. It features a 7.2.4 channel output with a combination of soundbar drivers, wireless speakers, and a subwoofer.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, and AUX. It also supports wireless mic input for karaoke sessions. The system is designed for simple installation and can be mounted on a wall. It works well for users who want improved audio for movies and shows without a complex setup.

Specifications

Power
550W RMS (5.1 channels)
Configuration
Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
Drivers
Triple soundbar drivers, 190W wireless sub/satellites
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical
Features
Cinematic surround processing

Reason to buy

7.2.4-channel Dolby Atmos audio

Wireless satellites and a subwoofer

Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX

Karaoke with wireless mic

Wall-mountable design

Reason to avoid

Large subwoofer needs floor space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise immersive sound for movies and easy wireless setup. Karaoke fun gets raves. Some note initial pairing tweaks needed.

Why choose this product?

Choose home theaters wanting overhead effects without wires. Ideal for Delhi families enjoying films or games daily.

This speaker is aimed at small gatherings and indoor use. It includes built-in drivers and supports wireless microphone input, making it suitable for music playback and karaoke. The speaker connects via Bluetooth, USB, and AUX. It is easy to move and does not require a fixed installation. This product fits users who want a speaker for casual use at home or small events.

Specifications

Power
120W RMS
Drivers
25.4cm full-range x2 + 2.54cm tweeter
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Type-C, dual wireless mics
Battery
7 hours of playback
Features
Karaoke recording, RGB lights, TWS

Reason to buy

Wireless rear speakers and subwoofer

Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX links

Strong bass for movies and music

Remote for quick control

Compact wall-mount design

Reason to avoid

App control not available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People highlight punchy sound for family viewing and hassle-free install. Good feedback on bass during songs. Some note occasional Bluetooth drops in crowded homes.

Why choose this product?

Choose for casual movie marathons or music playback where wireless freedom matters. Suits busy Delhi households needing a straightforward audio boost without wires everywhere.

This portable speaker is designed for everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and also includes USB and AUX input options. The compact form makes it easy to carry during travel or outdoor use. It is suitable for users who want a simple audio device for music playback without setting up a full system.

Specifications

Power
Varies (e.g., 90W class like Prima)
Drivers
Multiple (dual 16.51cm or similar)
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3+, USB, AUX, FM
Battery
6-10 hours
Features
TWS, IPX splash-proof, carry handle, EQ modes

Reason to buy

Deep bass multiple drivers

Bluetooth USB AUX FM

Long battery TWS pair

IPX splash proof

Compact carry handle

Reason to avoid

No mic input

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear travel sound praised. The battery is reliable outdoors. Volume max distorts slightly.

Why choose this product?

For ongoing Delhi trips needing tough audio. Simple, reliable playback anywhere.

These headphones come with 40mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless use. They include ENC microphones for calls and support voice assistant features.

The battery can last up to 60 hours on moderate usage. It also supports USB Type-C charging and includes a low-latency mode for gaming. The foldable design helps with storage and travel. This model suits users who need long battery life for daily use, calls, and streaming.

Specifications

Drivers
40mm with strong bass
Battery
Up to 60 hours of playback
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Features
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ENC mics for calls, foldable, Type-C charging
Weight/Design
Lightweight over-ear, portable

Reason to buy

Active noise cancel (ANC)

40mm drivers bass

60-hour battery

ENC call mics

Foldable Bluetooth 5.3

Reason to avoid

No case included

Specifications

Drivers
40mm with strong bass
Battery
Up to 60 hours of playback
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Features
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ENC mics for calls, foldable, Type-C charging
Weight/Design
Lightweight over-ear, portable

Reason to buy

Active noise cancel (ANC)

40mm drivers bass

60-hour battery

ENC call mics

Foldable Bluetooth 5.3

Reason to avoid

No case included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like travel noise block and long life. Call quality is good. Bass is milder on treble tracks.

Why choose this product?

Best for noisy Delhi commutes needing comfort and calls. Fits all-day listeners simply.

This tower speaker is designed for home use and small gatherings. It includes dual drivers and a subwoofer unit for sound output. The speaker also features RGB lighting. Users can connect via Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, and FM radio. It supports TWS pairing for connecting two speakers together. The design allows easy placement in living rooms or open spaces. It is a practical option for users who want a single speaker for music and basic entertainment.

Specifications

Power
50W RMS
Drivers
10.16cm subwoofer + 2x7.62cm full-range
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.1, USB, AUX, mic input
Battery
Portable with a 2-way design
Features
RGB lights, karaoke support

Reason to buy

50W 10.16cm subwoofer

Dual full-range drivers

Bluetooth 5.1 USB AUX mic

RGB lights karaoke

Portable 2-way carry

Reason to avoid

Short battery at loud

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Party bass and lights are fun. Mic enjoyable. Heats up after long use.

Why choose this product?

For small Delhi parties with a mic and glow. Portable fun without fuss.

This trolley speaker is built for larger gatherings. It includes wheels and a handle for easy movement. The system features dual drivers and a built-in subwoofer. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD, AUX, FM, and dual mic inputs. It also supports TWS pairing and comes with a remote control. The speaker works well for events, outdoor use, and parties where mobility is required.

Specifications

Power
High-output (est. 100W+ RMS)
Drivers
Dual full-range + subwoofer
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, USB, MicroSD, FM, AUX, dual mics
Battery
Long playback
Features
Wheels/handle, TWS pairing, LED lights, remote

Reason to buy

Dual drivers subwoofer

Bluetooth 5.0 USB FM mics

Wheels handle portable

TWS LED lights

Long battery remote

Reason to avoid

Bulkier to carry far

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Loud, movable sound thrills. Karaoke mics are solid. Wheels wear with rough ground.

Why choose this product?

Top for Delhi events rolling audio. Groups love easy party power.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Audio Products Like Soundbars, Speakers, and Headphones

Room size and placement: Match power and configuration to your space—big rooms need higher wattage and wireless options; check dimensions for shelves or walls.

Connectivity needs: Ensure Bluetooth version, HDMI ARC/eARC for TVs, USB/AUX for versatility, and mic inputs for parties.

Usage type: For movies, pick Dolby Atmos; parties need mics/lights; daily calls favour ANC headphones; portability for travel.

Battery and durability: Portable speakers/headphones require long playtime and splash-proofing; trolley models need sturdy wheels.

Sound preference and extras: Prioritise bass-heavy subs for music, clear mics for karaoke, or noise cancellation for noisy environments like Delhi streets.

Top 3 Features of the Best Zebronics Audio Products

ProductPower OutputConnectivityKey Extras
Zebronics Juke Bar 10000 Soundbar1100W RMSBT v5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUXDolby Atmos, wireless mic, wall-mount
Zebronics Home Theatre1100W RMSBT v5.3, HDMI eARCDolby Atmos, karaoke mic
Zebronics ZB-7240500W+BT, HDMI ARC, USBWireless rears, subwoofer
Zebronics Home Theatre1100W RMSBT, HDMI ARCDolby Atmos satellites
ZEBRONICS Duke Plus HeadphonesN/ABT 5.3ANC, 60H battery, ENC mics
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder ProN/ABT 5.360H play, gaming mode, foldable
Zebronics Tower Speaker50W RMSBT 5.1, USB, AUXRGB lights, karaoke mic
Zebronics Trolley Speaker100W+BT 5.0, USB, FM, micsWheels, TWS, LED lights
Zebronics 550W Soundbar550W RMSHDMI ARC, BTDolby Atmos 5.1, DTS:X
ZEBRONICS 120W Party Speaker120W RMSBT, USB, Type-C, mics7H battery, RGB, recording
Zebronics Portable BT Speaker90W classBT 5.3+, USB, AUXTWS, IPX proof, handle

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesZebronics Special Sale is LIVE! Get deals on soundbars, speakers, and headphones
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