Ukrainian medics face blasts, bloodshed in front-line hospitals
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Oct 2024, 04:23 PM IST
- Ukraine is building a new type of Ukrainian field hospital to protect patients and staff from Russia’s bombardments.
Artillery thudded nearby one recent evening as medics rushed a soldier with blast wounds into a new type of Ukrainian field hospital buried underground.
