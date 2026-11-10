2 things that could hit the brakes on the AI boom. Why hyperscalers could benefit.

If it wasn’t already clear before last week (it was), the new chokepoint for the artificial-intelligence investment boom has gone from equipment and energy supply to capital and politics.
In the past three months, companies seemed to race each other to tap capital markets, as if financing might not be there later. There’s a mad rush for capital—even by companies that don’t seem to need it right away. Then, the U.S. midterm election results solidified what was already evident in polls: Americans across party lines said, “Not in my backyard,” to data-center construction.