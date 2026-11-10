2 things that could hit the brakes on the AI boom. Why hyperscalers could benefit.

But the political winds shifted in 2026 as construction continued to accelerate and local opposition mounted. Abbott, who was up for reelection, shifted, too. By election day, his closing message to Texans was indistinguishable from that of his opponent, but that didn’t help him.



Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa defeated him in the Democratic sweep of statewide elections from U.S. Senator to Railroad Commissioner, and one house of the legislature also flipped to Democratic control. Hinojosa has said her policy would be that new permits will require more local control and concessions from the data-center owners.