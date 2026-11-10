2 things that could hit the brakes on the AI boom. Why hyperscalers could benefit.

If it wasn’t already clear before last week (it was), the new chokepoint for the artificial-intelligence investment boom has gone from equipment and energy supply to capital and politics.
If it wasn’t already clear before last week (it was), the new chokepoint for the artificial-intelligence investment boom has gone from equipment and energy supply to capital and politics.
In the past three months, companies seemed to race each other to tap capital markets, as if financing might not be there later. There’s a mad rush for capital—even by companies that don’t seem to need it right away. Then, the U.S. midterm election results solidified what was already evident in polls: Americans across party lines said, “Not in my backyard,” to data-center construction.
In the past three months, companies seemed to race each other to tap capital markets, as if financing might not be there later. There’s a mad rush for capital—even by companies that don’t seem to need it right away. Then, the U.S. midterm election results solidified what was already evident in polls: Americans across party lines said, “Not in my backyard,” to data-center construction.
And data-center opposition might not be the only political hurdle facing the industry. Congressional Democrats now appear to be prepping to subpoena Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after his affair with a suspected Chinese spy, putting the company that is the face of AI under the microscope.
If reluctant capital and local opposition do slow down data-center investment, it could wind up being good news for the large cloud companies: Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alphabet. These obstacles would provide arms control in the AI arms race, and will force hyperscalers to spend less than they might have otherwise.
Appetite for AI risk is fading. So far, the capital crunch is having the biggest impact on the so-called neoclouds—small cloud companies that are attempting to become large cloud companies in record time. The business model is built on successive rounds of fund-raising, mostly debt. August and September saw cash grabs from the neoclouds, with three of the biggest—CoreWeave, Nebius, and Nscale—loading up before the spigot reportedly turned off.
On the sidelines at Nvidia’s GTC Berlin conference two weeks ago, Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh described some capital sources as “temporarily closed.”
Concerns about neocloud risk are have a domino effect in markets, too. CoreWeave’s 2033 convertible debt issued in September is trading at 67 cents on the dollar. Since Oct. 6, the neocloud’s share price has nearly halved. Australian neocloud Firmus withdrew its initial public offering in October, though Nscale looks to be forging ahead.
But perhaps more bracing is the race by the larger cloud companies—hyperscalers—to get capital. In June, when Oracle reported its fourth quarter, it said it would not issue any more debt in calendar 2026, though it expected to raise more money next year. Last week, Oracle sold $10 billion in senior notes, as well another $10 billion in shares.
Just as interesting is the case of Microsoft, which stood out during Big Tech’s earnings. Unlike the other AI big spenders, when Microsoft reported its September quarter, it still had positive free cash flow despite $45 billion in capital expenditures. The company even continued its share repurchase program and paid back almost $5 billion of borrowings.
Then the day after its results, Microsoft sold $25 billion in debt, its first offering since 2017. Since August, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms have also raised capital.
These large companies with other sources of income aren’t in danger of being shut out of debt markets like the neoclouds, but they are certainly acting like time is of the essence.
Now, with the Democrats’ historic win at the midterms, the political angle is under the microscope, too. One of the most salient issues with voters was slowing down—or even ending—data-center construction. A split government in Washington, D.C. is a recipe for gridlock, but the real action is at the state and local level anyway, where this regulatory regime lives.
As it so often does in hot-button political issues, Texas provides a great example. Along with a handful of other states like Virginia, Georgia, and Ohio, Texas has become a key battleground for the generational investments in AI data centers.
Gov. Greg Abbott began as an AI cheerleader, expanding state sales tax exemptions for large data centers in 2015. Last year, the Texas comptroller estimated the subsidy at $9 billion over six years.
But the political winds shifted in 2026 as construction continued to accelerate and local opposition mounted. Abbott, who was up for reelection, shifted, too. By election day, his closing message to Texans was indistinguishable from that of his opponent, but that didn’t help him.
Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa defeated him in the Democratic sweep of statewide elections from U.S. Senator to Railroad Commissioner, and one house of the legislature also flipped to Democratic control. Hinojosa has said her policy would be that new permits will require more local control and concessions from the data-center owners.
While she has clarified that already-issued permits are unaffected, local control and stakeholder regulation generally slow things down and increase costs, even in the best case. For a lot of projects, it will come down to who won county and municipal elections last week.
But just because politics and capital may get in the way of AI computing supply growth, that doesn’t change the demand for the technology.
The politics around data centers changed in 2026, but so too did the pace of AI innovation. At the end of 2025, AI models began improving at a much faster rate than they had in the previous year and a half. More business use cases look promising in this new light, and in 2026 implementation began in earnest.
A slowdown data-center construction means that the demand for chips and other equipment would become more in line with the available supply, potentially lowering costs for the cloud companies.
At the same time, demand for renting AI servers is still exceeding supply, and prices are rising. Putting a cap on new data centers will make it harder to meet future demand, and it will give the cloud providers leverage to raise prices, offsetting the decline in volume. Overall, a slower buildout may be a more sustainable model that forestalls the commodification of AI computing.
According to venture-capital firm Menlo Ventures, enterprise spending on AI services hit $177 billion in the first nine months of this year, up from $33 billion for all of 2025. Ultimately, the key issue here isn’t capital or politics, but the return that these customers are seeing for their spending—either with more revenue or reduced expenses. As of now, return on investment is still hard to find.
“Most companies out there cannot find any bloody return on investment,” said Advanced Micro Devices CEO Hock Tan at a conference in October. “I’m telling you, people are just wasting money.”
Next year, those returns will have to show up, and if they don’t, that is when the whole thing will fall apart.
Write to Adam Levine at adam.levine@barrons.com