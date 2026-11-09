20-somethings are ditching entry-level jobs to become their own bosses

At 21, Jai Bhatia has never had a full-time job at a tech company. But he’s building one.
Founding a business someday was long in the computer-science major’s sights—he purposely sought out internships at startups to learn the entrepreneurial ropes. A cloudy future for his field, though, helped speed up his plans.
“It’s like, hey, I don’t want to be replaced by AI in three years,” said Bhatia, who co-founded Turnstone—an app that runs artificial-intelligence teammates that users can give work to—just before graduating last December from the University of California, Berkeley. “I want to be myself.”