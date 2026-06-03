The initial public offering for SpaceX could make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. Just how wealthy is the tech founder? His fortune now stands at roughly $970 billion, mostly in stock, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
$3.6 million an hour—and other ways to measure Elon Musk’s fortune
SummaryMillions of houses, thousands of jets, every NFL and NBA team: Imagine the things a trillionaire could buy.
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