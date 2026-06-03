$3.6 million an hour—and other ways to measure Elon Musk’s fortune

Juliet Chung, The Wall Street Journal
3 min read3 Jun 2026, 03:34 PM IST
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The SpaceX IPO could make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Summary
Millions of houses, thousands of jets, every NFL and NBA team: Imagine the things a trillionaire could buy.

The initial public offering for SpaceX could make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. Just how wealthy is the tech founder? His fortune now stands at roughly $970 billion, mostly in stock, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

Accumulating that amount over his career averages out to $992 a second.

Musk’s wealth includes $538 billion for his pre-IPO stake in SpaceX, $167 billion for his stake in Tesla, and another $150 billion or so for stock options in those companies he could exercise just about any time, the Journal analysis found.

Then there is $5 billion apiece for The Boring Company, which drills tunnels, and Neuralink, the brain-implant firm he founded, and $104 billion in property, aircraft and other investments and assets as estimated by Altrata, a wealth-intelligence firm.

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