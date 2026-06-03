$3.6 million an hour—and other ways to measure Elon Musk’s fortune

The initial public offering for SpaceX could make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. Just how wealthy is the tech founder? His fortune now stands at roughly $970 billion, mostly in stock, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
The initial public offering for SpaceX could make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. Just how wealthy is the tech founder? His fortune now stands at roughly $970 billion, mostly in stock, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
Accumulating that amount over his career averages out to $992 a second.
Accumulating that amount over his career averages out to $992 a second.
Musk’s wealth includes $538 billion for his pre-IPO stake in SpaceX, $167 billion for his stake in Tesla, and another $150 billion or so for stock options in those companies he could exercise just about any time, the Journal analysis found.
Then there is $5 billion apiece for The Boring Company, which drills tunnels, and Neuralink, the brain-implant firm he founded, and $104 billion in property, aircraft and other investments and assets as estimated by Altrata, a wealth-intelligence firm.