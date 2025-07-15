40,000 troops, 19 nations: The China threat unites US allies
Mike Cherney , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Summary
Three weeks of military drills are taking place in and around Australia as the U.S. and its allies seek to send a message to China that they are ready to respond together.
ROCKHAMPTON, Australia—Artillery, rocket launchers and self-propelled howitzers opened fire at a training area in northern Australia on Monday, kick-starting three weeks of military drills here between the U.S. and 18 allies.
