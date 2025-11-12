5 reasons to worry about stocks, and why they don’t make sense

Secondly, there are worries about the health of the consumer and layoffs. While those may well be justified, they could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next month, he said. Prices of interest-rate futures point to only 63% odds of a December rate cut, so markets are likely to rally when the reduction comes. Gains likely would come from a broader group of stocks than the artificial-intelligence stars that have lifted the S&P 500 so far this year.