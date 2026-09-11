$5,000 checks for every American? What to know about Trump’s latest promise

President Trump offered a pricey promise in his convention speech Wednesday. If Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in November’s elections, he said, the U.S. will send $5,000 to each adult citizen in what the White House labels a “Trump Dividend.”
President Trump offered a pricey promise in his convention speech Wednesday. If Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in November’s elections, he said, the U.S. will send $5,000 to each adult citizen in what the White House labels a “Trump Dividend.”
That is a new $1 trillion program—or more than the government spends on national defense each year.
That is a new $1 trillion program—or more than the government spends on national defense each year.
Here’s what you need to know:
Has the U.S. sent checks to taxpayers before?
Yes, though not at this scale and under very different circumstances. In bipartisan legislation, Congress approved a round of payments in early 2020 to help Americans get through the economic disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers backed a second, smaller round of $600 payments in December 2020. At the time, Trump and Democrats preferred $2,000 checks.
Democrats campaigned on that idea in the Georgia runoff elections that gave them Senate control in early 2021, and they made $1,400 payments a centerpiece of the one-party legislation they passed that March. Economists say those payments contributed to rapid postpandemic inflation.
Timing payouts to motivate voters is a common political strategy in some developing countries or those ruled by populist regimes. In recent years, governments in India, Brazil, Turkey and Hungary have granted benefits, such as tax credits, free gasoline and cash transfers around elections to win voters’ favor.
Trump is pitching the idea not as an economic stimulus but as a public reward for his accomplishments.
“Like a successful company returning cash to its shareholders, the Trump Dividend is possible only because of President Trump,” the White House said Thursday.
Democrats supported checks then. Would they back checks now?
Unlikely. They’ve largely panned the pitch as an attempt to buy votes.
“$5,000 for free! Trump assumes Americans are gullible and will accept his lies—the bigger, the better,” said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D., Texas). “As more and more people see through his scams, expect Trump to become even more desperate.”
How much money are we talking about?
Sending $5,000 to every American adult would be a gargantuan consumer-stimulus program by any measure. The money would total more than the three rounds of government checks American adults received during the Covid-19 pandemic combined.
There are roughly 270 million Americans ages 18 and above, and the vast majority are citizens. Sending $5,000 to each of them would likely cost well over $1 trillion.
The U.S. collected about $5.25 trillion of revenue last year, so the payments are equivalent to a 20% reduction in collections.
Would the government be using money from the tariffs it collected?
It’s much bigger than that. The U.S. was poised to collect about $400 billion in tariffs this fiscal year—before the Supreme Court ruled many of Trump’s tariffs to be illegal. By next year, under current policies, tariff collection will be about $125 billion, far smaller than the cost of the $5,000 checks proposal, according to the Tax Foundation.
And tariff revenue isn’t somehow separate from the rest of the budget or sitting somewhere waiting to be spent. In some sense, it’s replacing revenue the U.S. is forgoing because of Republican tax cuts.
More broadly, the U.S. is running annual budget deficits that are extraordinarily high outside of recessions and emergencies. Any new stand-alone program would require more borrowing and add to the government’s debt burden, which is already poised to break records in the next few years.
“There’s very limited fiscal space for anything like this,” said Donald Rissmiller, chief economist at Baird Strategas.
How would the economy respond?
The likely results would be higher consumer spending, a jump in inflation and a rise in interest rates.
Some people might save or invest a portion of the money. But many would doubtless go shopping. That is why during economic downturns, stimulus can be helpful for revving the economy back up—replacing income that people lost while out of work.
Today, the labor market is in relatively strong shape, with unemployment a fairly low 4.1%. The checks would swell Americans’ bank accounts, but in the short term, they would do nothing to boost the economy’s capacity to make cars, televisions, restaurant meals or the other things people would suddenly be looking to buy more of.
“The natural concern is that you’d get a lot of crowding out,” said Emi Nakamura, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley. “There’s not that much more in terms of increased production you can do.”
Rising demand with no increase in supply pushes up prices, and would come at a time when the Federal Reserve is already concerned about hot inflation. If they followed the central bankers’ textbook, Fed officials would respond by raising interest rates enough to counteract that inflationary pressure—a result that would likely frustrate Trump, who has railed against interest rates he sees as already too high.
Is this going to happen?
Probably not, even if Republicans hold on to power.
Although many congressional Republicans follow Trump’s directives, the party’s slim margins in both chambers hinge on small groups of moderates and lawmakers who may be more worried about rising budget deficits or other priorities than Trump’s wrath.
Indeed, since reclaiming the presidency, Trump has repeatedly dangled promises of direct payments to Americans, sometimes billed as proceeds from tariff revenue or spending cuts. They haven’t happened.
Republicans have had full control of the House and Senate since January 2025, giving them ample opportunities to authorize the payments that Trump has floated. They could do so before the election without any Democratic votes. Instead, they have used party-line fiscal bills to enact tax cuts, lower future spending on Medicaid and nutrition assistance and bolster funding for defense and national security.
“President Trump has consistently proven his doubters wrong,” said White House spokesman Davis Ingle.
Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com and Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com