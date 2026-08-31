6 numbers that back up the AI trade

Al Root, Barrons
5 min read31 Aug 2026, 01:12 PM IST
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AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary
The numbers involved in AI are truly astounding. Surprisingly, they make sense.

The development of AI technology is the stock market issue of 2026, 2027, 2028, and likely beyond. AI has created trillions in stock market value, and set off an epic arms race among technology giants looking to dominate the space.

It’s also stoked fear of a bubble that threatens to take down stocks and the U.S. economy. A Barron’s analysis recently suggested that the U.S. economy can handle spending 25% of economic output before a new-technology bubble pops. That’s roughly $7.5 trillion, a threshold that won’t be reached for years.

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