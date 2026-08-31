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6 numbers that back up the AI trade

Al Root, Barrons
5 min read31 Aug 2026, 01:12 PM IST
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

The numbers involved in AI are truly astounding. Surprisingly, they make sense.

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The development of AI technology is the stock market issue of 2026, 2027, 2028, and likely beyond. AI has created trillions in stock market value, and set off an epic arms race among technology giants looking to dominate the space.

The development of AI technology is the stock market issue of 2026, 2027, 2028, and likely beyond. AI has created trillions in stock market value, and set off an epic arms race among technology giants looking to dominate the space.

It’s also stoked fear of a bubble that threatens to take down stocks and the U.S. economy. A Barron’s analysis recently suggested that the U.S. economy can handle spending 25% of economic output before a new-technology bubble pops. That’s roughly $7.5 trillion, a threshold that won’t be reached for years.

It’s also stoked fear of a bubble that threatens to take down stocks and the U.S. economy. A Barron’s analysis recently suggested that the U.S. economy can handle spending 25% of economic output before a new-technology bubble pops. That’s roughly $7.5 trillion, a threshold that won’t be reached for years.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobal6 numbers that back up the AI trade

6 numbers that back up the AI trade

Al Root, Barrons
5 min read31 Aug 2026, 01:12 PM IST
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

The numbers involved in AI are truly astounding. Surprisingly, they make sense.

Gift this article

The development of AI technology is the stock market issue of 2026, 2027, 2028, and likely beyond. AI has created trillions in stock market value, and set off an epic arms race among technology giants looking to dominate the space.

The development of AI technology is the stock market issue of 2026, 2027, 2028, and likely beyond. AI has created trillions in stock market value, and set off an epic arms race among technology giants looking to dominate the space.

It’s also stoked fear of a bubble that threatens to take down stocks and the U.S. economy. A Barron’s analysis recently suggested that the U.S. economy can handle spending 25% of economic output before a new-technology bubble pops. That’s roughly $7.5 trillion, a threshold that won’t be reached for years.

It’s also stoked fear of a bubble that threatens to take down stocks and the U.S. economy. A Barron’s analysis recently suggested that the U.S. economy can handle spending 25% of economic output before a new-technology bubble pops. That’s roughly $7.5 trillion, a threshold that won’t be reached for years.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobal6 numbers that back up the AI trade
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