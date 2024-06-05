80 years after D-Day, France examines the trauma of Allied bombings
Matthew Dalton , Noemie Bisserbe , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 05 Jun 2024, 07:39 PM IST
SummaryMacron is preparing to commemorate the more than 50,000 French civilians killed in U.S. and British air raids during World War II.
SAINT-LÔ, France—On the evening of June 6, 1944, U.S. Air Force bombers appeared in the skies over this town in Normandy, targeting a command center of the occupying German army.
