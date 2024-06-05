80 years after D-Day, France examines the trauma of Allied bombings

Sympathy for the Soviet Union ran high, because of the immense sacrifices of Soviet soldiers on the eastern front and the strength of the French Communist Party. Gen. Charles de Gaulle would soon attempt to stake out France’s independence from the U.S., signing a mutual cooperation treaty with the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in December 1944. In May 1945, a poll of the French public found that nearly 60% of the public credited the Soviet Union with doing the most to defeat Germany; only 20% said the U.S.