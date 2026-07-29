SAN FRANCISCO—A backlash against Anthropic is brewing in Silicon Valley, rooted in concerns about the company’s product launches that compete with existing software providers and its advocacy for a closed AI ecosystem.
Startup founders, software company executives and artificial-intelligence researchers said they began turning to cheaper AI models after seeing Anthropic release tools in the market that competed with those offered by other companies. One such release was Claude Design in April, which some saw as a direct competitor to offerings from design company Figma, one of Anthropic’s partners.
At an event shortly after the release, Figma Chief Executive Dylan Field said Anthropic hadn’t been “consistently candid in their communications,” according to attendees of the event.
“The whole industry learned a lot of lessons from how that dynamic played out,” said Sarah Sachs, head of AI at Notion, who attended the event. “Some companies might have been overly trusting.”