A backlash's growing against another elite college practice: ‘Legacy’ admissions
Douglas Belkin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Oct 2025, 07:35 am IST
Advocates who helped abolish affirmative action have set their sights on the longtime practice of giving preferences to the children of alumni.
The conservative advocate who dismantled affirmative action is joining forces with a center-left Democrat and a Duke University economist to challenge another sacred cow in elite college admissions: preferential treatment for the offspring of alumni.
