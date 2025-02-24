A brief history of broken Russian promises to Ukraine
SummaryHere’s why Ukrainians want security guarantees in a cease-fire deal.
Monday marks the third anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the Kremlin marked the weekend with the largest drone attack of the war. President Trump says Vladimir Putin wants “peace," but Ukrainians have hard experience about what such a promise means in practice. The anniversary is a good moment to recall the post-Cold War history of Russia’s broken promises.