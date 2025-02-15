A Chinese artist takes on Beijing, carefully
Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Feb 2025, 04:47 PM IST
SummaryXu Weixin navigates ‘a tough balance’ by posting a drawing every day on social media to protest China’s support of Russia’s war on Ukraine
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Xu Weixin has made one drawing every day. In his modest studio in New York, on visits to his mother in China, or just about anywhere he travels, he has sketched desolate Ukrainian cities, wounded Ukrainian soldiers and ordinary citizens trying to make it through the conflict.
