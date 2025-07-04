A Chinese fireworks maker is going all in on the US despite tariffs
Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jul 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Summary
Tariff uncertainty is threatening to snuff out an ancient industry as the U.S. prepares its biggest fireworks shows in years.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Adam Dai has made it his job to know what Americans want to see on the Fourth of July.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story