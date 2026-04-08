A closer look at Iran’s 10 demands—and which the US might accept

2. Iran will continue to control the Strait of Hormuz

This would be a big concession by the U.S., one that would give Iran an important new source of revenue and leverage. Iran, which has effectively shut the waterway, will supervise traffic during the cease-fire and hopes to establish a system of tolls. For America’s Arab Gulf allies, it is a nightmare scenario. U.S. officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio have said it would be unacceptable for Iran to hold sway over the waterway, transit point for a fifth of world oil supplies, but it may be a fait accompli. Iran has control now, wants it to continue and can maintain it with only occasional strikes on shipping.