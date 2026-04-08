President Trump said a 10-point plan proposed by Iran is the starting point for talks to resolve their conflict, calling it “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” But the 10 points are a long way from the White House position in February, before the war, when the U.S. was demanding the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and constraints on its ballistic missiles.
A closer look at Iran’s 10 demands—and which the US might accept
SummaryPresident Trump said the Iranian plan is a starting point, but there is a lot of ground to cover before a deal can be reached.
President Trump said a 10-point plan proposed by Iran is the starting point for talks to resolve their conflict, calling it “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” But the 10 points are a long way from the White House position in February, before the war, when the U.S. was demanding the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and constraints on its ballistic missiles.
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