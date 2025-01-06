A crack appears in Cuba’s dictatorship

Bank accounts belonging to a company owned by Cuba’s armed forces are bulging with billions of dollars, the Miami Herald reported last week. But that’s hardly news. The communist military dictatorship has long fattened its inner circle at the expense of ordinary Cubans while blaming the U.S. for the island’s poverty. Repression doesn’t come cheap, but Cuba always seems to have what it needs to keep the lid on popular discontent.

What’s really newsworthy about the Herald’s report is where it came from: a leak.

According to Herald journalist Nora Gámez Torres, the military’s huge conglomerate, Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. or GAESA, keeps its “financial information secret and even guards its accounts from government comptrollers." But thanks to a “rare leak" of “internal financial records" to the Herald, we now know that hundreds of millions of dollars earned by companies on the island that should go to public services end up in the accounts of GAESA or its subsidiaries.

The leak to the Herald suggests there are cracks inside the system. It may be that there are players who don’t think they’re getting a big enough piece of the action. More likely, the Cuban status quo, in which dire privation dominates daily life, has become too foul even for some members of the ruling elite. There’s also this: The military may own GAESA on paper, but the Castro family and its allies are widely believed to be the company’s beneficiaries. Greedy rich Cubans treat GAESA as their property. Until his death in 2022, Raúl Castro’s former son-in-law, Luis Alberto López-Calleja, ran GAESA. When a three-star army general asked for an audit of GAESA in April 2021, he was arrested.

Does someone on the inside want to bring down the police state? It would certainly seem so. At a minimum, the records that the Herald says it has seen destroy Cuba’s favorite propaganda pitch. “In a recent report to the United Nations, the Cuban Foreign Ministry blamed the U.S. embargo for depriving the government of the $250 million it needs each year to maintain the electrical grid and the $129 million it needs to provide medical supplies annually to its hospitals," Ms. Gámez Torres writes.

Yet one of GAESA’s companies, Gaviota, which is in the hotel business, “is sitting on about $4.3 billion in its bank accounts," according the documents. In other words, the “Cuban military has more than enough money on hand to cover both dire needs." Instead it has “diverted the country’s badly needed hard currency to its enterprises."

Exposing this reality has long been the work of Cuban exile Emilio Morales, who once was employed by the regime. He’s the owner of Miami-based Havana Consulting Group and one of the founders of the nonprofit Miami think tank, Cuba Siglo 21. For at least five years, Mr. Morales has been mapping the gradual takeover by GAESA of what he calls “most lucrative" parts of the Cuban economy, including the import-export, tourism and banking company CIMEX, hotel group Habaguanex, the special development zone at the Port of Mariel and a good part of Cuba’s telecom monopoly. According to Mr. Morales, by 2022 the conglomerate controlled 70% of the economy, up from less than 23% in 2016.

But Mr. Morales says it was Raúl Castro’s 2016 decision to give Cuba’s Banco Financiero Internacional to GAESA that allowed the company, by 2022, to take “control of 95% of the country’s finances," which it has used to pursue “a silent strategy to take over the country’s wealth."

Banking has given GAESA control over dollars and euros that enter the country through official channels. Emigration has been a boon. At one point during the Biden presidency, the regime was charging $5,000 for a two-hour charter flight to Nicaragua—where Cubans don’t need a visa and could move north toward the U.S. border. An estimated one million people left the island in recent years through various routes, and that means higher dollar remittances, which Banco Financiero Internacional exchanges for devalued local digital currency. As Ms. Gámez Torres explains, the documents prove that the company “has been holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars that enter the island yearly."

There are also questions about the whereabouts of the income that the government accumulates by trafficking doctors and nurses abroad. Havana collects a contract fee from host governments for its medical “missions" but pays the healthcare workers only a fraction, pocketing the rest. Using Cuban government data Mr. Morales has shown that the after-cost return to Cuba since 2009 is nearly $70 billion.

GAESA keeps “its money separate from government coffers," Ms. Gámez Torres writes, while it has “effectively stripped other ministries of the resources to pay for healthcare, education, garbage collection, and even repairing the country’s creaking electrical grid." Viva la revolucíon.

Write to O’Grady@wsj.com.