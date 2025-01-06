A crack appears in Cuba’s dictatorship
SummaryA regime leak to the Miami Herald reveals that the Havana elite is hoarding billions.
Bank accounts belonging to a company owned by Cuba’s armed forces are bulging with billions of dollars, the Miami Herald reported last week. But that’s hardly news. The communist military dictatorship has long fattened its inner circle at the expense of ordinary Cubans while blaming the U.S. for the island’s poverty. Repression doesn’t come cheap, but Cuba always seems to have what it needs to keep the lid on popular discontent.