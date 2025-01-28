A critical look at Trump’s economic plans

For his income-tax cuts, Mr. Trump needs Congress. But he will likely get most of what he wants—which is an extension of the provisions of the 2017 tax cut law that are scheduled to expire at the end of this year, and perhaps a few added bells and whistles. These provisions mostly apply to individuals, not corporations, and tax cutting is in the Republican DNA. Ronald Reagan did it, George W. Bush did it, and Mr. Trump did it in his first term. Each of them, by the way, promised a supply-side miracle that never materialized. Look for a repeat in Trump II.