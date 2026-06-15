A deal is only the beginning of the end of the US-Iran war

If that is indeed how the war ends, it ends with no outright winners. When the bombs started falling Mr Trump told the Iranian people that “the hour of your freedom is at hand”. Now he is making a deal with the regime he sought to topple. Any such agreement is likely to be controversial in Washington. Lindsey Graham, a hawkish Republican senator, has already said it must be subject to congressional review. He also looks keen to lay the blame for a bad deal at the feet of Mr Vance, whom he describes as the “architect” of the MOU.