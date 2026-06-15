A deal is only the beginning of the end of the US-Iran war

ON ROUGHLY 40 OCCASIONS since March, Donald Trump has claimed that he was close to a deal with Iran. This time, he was, at last, right. Overnight on Sunday both America and Iran announced an agreement that they claim will end their nearly four-month war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. It will bring needed relief to a scarred region, and to global energy markets. But it will not resolve the issues that brought America and Iran to war in the first place.