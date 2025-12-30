A dealmaking frenzy is reshaping the booming wealth-management business

Roughly one-third of the rise in real average household wealth that the top 0.1% wealthiest households in the U.S. have accumulated since 1990 has occurred since 2020, based on an analysis of Federal Reserve data through June 2025 by economist Steven Fazzari at Washington University in St. Louis. The rest of the top 1% wealthiest households also saw their inflation-adjusted wealth grow, though at a lesser rate, with 16% of their comparable wealth created since 2020.