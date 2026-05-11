Brexit was a shot heard ’round the world a decade ago next month, when the British voted to reject the recommendation of their political, economic and cultural establishment and leave the European Union. Its global significance was its loud expression of deep disaffection with the self-satisfied, self-serving elites in Western democracies who dictated the boundaries of acceptable debate on immigration, national sovereignty, the globalized economy and the modern gospel of cultural progressivism. It echoed with thunderous effect across the Atlantic a few months later, when Donald Trump rode similar discontent to the White House.
A Decade After Brexit, British Politics Is Coming Apart
SummaryThe rise of populism and increasingly radical leftism could be a foretaste of the American political future.
Brexit was a shot heard ’round the world a decade ago next month, when the British voted to reject the recommendation of their political, economic and cultural establishment and leave the European Union. Its global significance was its loud expression of deep disaffection with the self-satisfied, self-serving elites in Western democracies who dictated the boundaries of acceptable debate on immigration, national sovereignty, the globalized economy and the modern gospel of cultural progressivism. It echoed with thunderous effect across the Atlantic a few months later, when Donald Trump rode similar discontent to the White House.
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