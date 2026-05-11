A Decade After Brexit, British Politics Is Coming Apart

A decade on, the political instability, economic malaise and social disorder that are the hallmarks of modern Britain have led many—even some of those who discharged the weapon—to conclude that the target of that shot might have been their own foot. But last week’s local elections across the country, a kind of national midterm, indicated that the revolutionary spirit is as vibrant as ever and, if anything, intensifying and spreading. The ascendant forces are populist nationalism and a more radical progressivism that has risen to challenge it. Like Brexit, the mood there could presage similar developments in politics here.