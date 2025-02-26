A decimated Hamas prepares for a new fight With Israel
Summer Said , Rory Jones , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Feb 2025, 10:31 AM IST
SummaryAs mediators try to salvage a Gaza cease-fire that expires this weekend, the militant group’s armed wing has begun mapping out where to position fighters in the event of a return to war, according to Arab officials.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hamas is regrouping its military forces for a potential return to fighting with Israel in Gaza, as mediators work to salvage the cease-fire that expires this weekend in the strip.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less