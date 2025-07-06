A defiant Iran draws on the lessons of an earlier war
Sudarsan Raghavan , Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Jul 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Summary
The brutal fight against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq four decades ago shaped Tehran’s approach to the recent war and guides its next steps.
Israel’s 12-day campaign of airstrikes on Iran killed a number of top military leaders, wiped out its air defenses and pummeled symbols of its rulers’ power. It wasn’t the first time Tehran’s theocratic leaders had been pushed to the brink.
