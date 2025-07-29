A divided Fed eyes future rate cuts but won’t move this week
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Jul 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Officials are split into three camps over what economic evidence they need before resuming rate reductions. Two governors are prepared to dissent on Wednesday.
Federal Reserve officials expect they will need to resume lowering interest rates eventually—they just aren’t ready to do so Wednesday. The questions dividing them center on what evidence they need to see first, and whether waiting for that clarity turns out to be a mistake.
