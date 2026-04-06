For nearly two days, injured and alone, a U.S. aviator hid in a remote mountain crevice as Iranian forces and militias closed in on him with helicopters and drones.
A downed airman, a mountain hideout and a high-risk rescue in Iran
SummaryAs Iranians closed in on an injured airman, the U.S. mounted a high-stakes mission into enemy territory.
For nearly two days, injured and alone, a U.S. aviator hid in a remote mountain crevice as Iranian forces and militias closed in on him with helicopters and drones.
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