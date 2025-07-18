A family feud is rocking one of the world’s richest hotel dynasties
Chun Han Wong , Stu Woo , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 18 Jul 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Summary
As the eldest son, Sherman Kwek was the chosen successor at a Singapore real-estate empire. Then he tried to push out his billionaire father’s adviser, a Juilliard-trained pianist.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The gala felt straight out of the movie “Crazy Rich Asians." In this tropical-island nation famously dense with millionaires, 600 guests gathered in September 2023 to fete one of Singapore’s most prominent success stories: the property empire that owns the global Millennium hotel chain and the Biltmore Los Angeles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story