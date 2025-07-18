A family feud is rocking one of the world’s richest hotel dynasties

Many employees came to believe that Wu was sometimes using one of the elder Kwek’s corporate email accounts to send instructions in his name, people close to CDL said. They said these employees learned to recognize what they believed to be Wu’s imprint on such emails—a more formal and detailed writing style, compared with the elder Kwek’s curt approach, and the signature “Sent from my iPad," which was notable because the chairman wasn’t known to use an iPad. Kwek declined to comment, while Wu didn’t respond to requests for comment about this matter.